Just before the Safety Car pitted, many thought Sergio Perez would have more of a chance to win the Miami Grand Prix. The Mexican Red Bull driver had returned to the pits to assemble a set of new Medium against the Hard used ones of the drivers who preceded him at the time: Carlos Sainz Jr., Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

At the restart, however, Sainz defended himself very well, rejecting the only real attack brought by Perez and finishing on the third step of the podium. For Sergio a disappointment, but justified. During the race the engine of his RB18 had suddenly lost power. After a couple of laps this is back, but according to Perez it has never been the same again.

At the end of the race, the Central American driver stated that, under normal conditions, he would certainly have had the opportunity to win the race due to the objectively favorable conditions after the last pit stop, but the problem – we are talking about a faulty sensor – caused him clipped my wings at the most important moment.

“If I had a normal engine, I would have had a chance to win. I think it all started with a sensor failure. It was working fine, but then when we had that problem we lost about 7 seconds in 2 laps. It was a race to forget “.

“I was definitely in a good situation after the Safety Car. Unfortunately I didn’t have the DRS available and I wasn’t able to close the gap from Carlos. The deficit on the straights caused by the engine problem was quite high. So I had to push really hard to stay close to him in the corners. My tires overheated. As soon as I saw an opportunity I did everything to take it, but out of the line it was too dirty. “

Perez also talked about the laps following the problem that occurred on his RB18 number 11. The power, once back, allowed him to finish the race without too many worries, but this was not at all normal.

“The engine power returned after those two laps, but it was never the same as before. I was wasting too much time. I was about 10km / h slower on the straights than before.”

“Now we have to work, keep doing it, because every time we have a different problem. I mean, luckily I was able to handle it and finish the race. But at a certain point I was really close to having to retire. So finishing the race was definitely a positive thing “.

To conclude, Perez also talked about his future. At the end of this season his contract with the Milton Keynes team expires and for this reason he and his manager have started talking with Red Bull about the possible renewal. Negotiations are open, but far from finding a definition in the short term.

“We have started talking to Red Bull for the 2023 season, but there is nothing to say that something will soon be put on paper,” concluded the Mexican driver.