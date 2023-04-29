The street circuit specialist fuels his reputation: Sergio Perez won the sprint race of the Azerbaijan GP by putting his Red Bull in front of everyone at the end of the 17-lap competition. After Charles Leclerc’s pole position, Ferrari conquered the first podium with the SF-23, a car that seemed to be born badly and which, instead, found the pace to rival the RB19s.

Don’t overshadow the fact that Max Verstappen remained behind the Monegasque: the world champion paid dearly for the rough duel at the start with George Russell. The Englishman with the Mercedes got off to a wonderfully good start and immediately put his wheels into Red Bull. Max obviously didn’t let himself be intimidated and held on without giving up at least a couple of contacts in which the Dutchman damaged the left belly, losing load.

Russell was able to pass, but shortly after Yuki Tsunoda damaged the AlphaTauri’s front wing in a contact and then went into the wall with the right rear tire detaching from the AT04 and starting to roll dangerously along the track. The race direction first called the VSC which turned into a Safety Car on lap 3. The Japanese, who returned to the pits with a damaged car, was sent back to the track after changing tires and replacing the nose, but the car had a broken arm and was unable to proceed straight, so the AlphaTauri was put under investigation for unsafe release.

Ferrari was unable to contain the superiority of Sergio Perez with the RB19 with open mobile wing: they danced 7 kilometers more top speed and the South American did not take long to open a gap beyond a second to make himself uncatchable, but Leclerc was good at defending the place of honor from a Verstappen who had to deal with a crippled Red Bull.

Charles had to settle for a place of honor in the Red Bull sandwich: in Maranello they had confirmation that the SF-23 is not a can. Waiting for the updates that will arrive soon (something already in Miami) the red has been appreciated for its good consistency. He is not yet able to fight with the world champion team, but the Scuderia stands as second force, leaving behind both Mercedes and Aston Martin and this is certainly the most positive aspect. Two poles and a second place are a booty that fuels good hopes for the future with Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, is satisfied with a fifth place that he doesn’t know much about, but at least the Spaniard also grabs a few points that moves the world rankings: the Madrilenian was unable to challenge George Russell with the Mercedes, but had to defend himself from Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin which managed to put its nose in front of Lewis Hamilton’s W14.

The last one to finish in the points is Lance Stroll with the other “green”: the Canadian forced a pass against Alex Albon with the Williams. The Anglo-Thai preceded Oscar Piastri who recovered to tenth place after overtaking his teammate, Lando Norris. The Englishman, who had started on the Softs like Valtteri Bottas, was called back to the pits for a tire change to gather information in view of tomorrow’s race. Esteban Ocon also stopped during the safety car after he had started from the pit lane, but the switch from medium to soft didn’t work.

The 17 laps of the competition have said nothing else: now the wait is for the Grand Prix. The red starts from the post, but the Red Bulls seem to have something more, not only in terms of top speed, but also in terms of pace. If we look at where the SF-23 was in previous races to read the great leap in quality that the staff directed by Fred Vasseur has managed to make in understanding the machine.