Sergio Pérez was unable to take second place in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, beaten at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Charles Leclerc.

The Mexican started on a par with his Monegasque rival and of the two, whoever finished ahead at the end of the last race of the year would prevail, except in the case of the same score, which in the case would reward the Ferrari driver.

This time the men from Maranello got the strategy right and with a masterful Leclerc in the management of the hard tires mounted in the only stop made, he jumped in front of the Red Bull managing to repel the assault by a wild Pérez on harder tires in the final fresh put in the second pit stop.

At Yas Marina, 2022 goes on file with ‘Checo’ who therefore has to settle for the third step of the podium behind Leclerc and teammate Max Verstappen, who also crossed the finish line with a single stop.

“Sometimes it goes like this, we came close to finishing second in the championship, but unfortunately we didn’t succeed”, explains the South American at the end of the race.

“I gave everything and so did the team. We must be happy with what we did during the season and I am convinced that we will be even stronger next year.”

After so many Grands Prix and the exponential growth of the RB18, there is obviously a bit of bitterness at having finished just one point behind Leclerc, so the winter will also serve to fix those aspects that didn’t work at their best.

“Without a doubt we had some good times and had great battles, we probably struggled a bit with tire management over the course of the season, especially in the race.”

“I hope we can improve on this aspect in 2023, but in general we would like to be stronger,” Pérez said.