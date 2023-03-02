Three days of testing aren’t enough to draw firm conclusions carved in stone, but if there’s one fact that seems to have everyone in agreement, it’s that Red Bull arrives in Bahrain with the title of Winter Queen and the role of favourite.

Excellent race pace, limited degradation and performance over the flying lap still to be demonstrated are the elements that characterized the pre-season tests of the Milton Keynes team. But one aspect that pleasantly surprised the drivers was the characteristics of the new single-seater, which in their opinion was better balanced and more suitable for both drivers than the RB18 was.

At the start of last season, when the car suffered from understeer due to being overweight, those characteristics seemed to work in Perez’s favor. But when the team reduced the car’s weight, it helped improve the front end into corner entry, shifting the balance more towards a style suited to Verstappen’s preferences, which he found more confident.

But, according to both Hemult Marko and the drivers, with the RB19 Red Bull seems to have found that compromise which will allow both drivers to have greater freedom in terms of set-up adjustments: “Definitely [la vettura] it’s a good step in the right direction, we feel much better. We want to continue like this.”

“I think we have a better understanding of the car, we have a better package. In testing, I felt very comfortable. So yes, we’ll see. I think the starting point is very good,” explained Perez, underlining how one of the points the strengths of the new car are the more homogeneous performance in every type of corner, even in the slowest ones.

“I think that, in general, we have improved the car a lot. I think the main aspect is the balance. We have made it a little more homogeneous in all speed ranges, which is very positive. We have also made some changes to the car to be able to adapt it more to both drivers. And I think this has worked very well.”

Sergio Perez on track during pre-season testing in Bahrain. Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Among the novelties for the new season there are also the renewed Pirelli tyres, which this year have different characteristics compared to 2022 to reduce understeer. Verstappen explained that, in his opinion, the improvements are not to be found in the fact that the Italian manufacturer has made better front tyres, but rather that the rear is not as strong as last year.

Impressions shared by Perez, who nonetheless believes that the new features will help to manage front end wear problems more easily: “I think the rear has taken a step in a worse direction. But I think it’s a good thing in the end, because Last year the tires were really terrible. The front degraded while the rear remained fairly constant, and it got worse and worse.”

Read also:

“At least now there will be a more manageable platform. Last year it was only the front that died because it was a very weak tyre. Now I think both tires are more stable. The rear is probably still a bit strong, but in the general doesn’t push as much as the front”, added the Mexican.