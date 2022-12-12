Perez started his second season with Red Bull well, taking pole in Saudi Arabia and victory in Monaco, leaving him just 15 points adrift of Verstappen after the first seven races.

But the Mexican’s form took a dip ahead of the summer break, with Checo admitting that the development of the RB18 made him feel less comfortable with the car.

Perez then bounced back, taking his second win of the year in Singapore and further podiums in Japan, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Results which, however, were not enough to beat Charles Leclerc in the fight for second place in the World Championship.

Reflecting on his season at Friday’s FIA Champions press conference at the end-of-year awards ceremony in Bologna, Perez explained how he recovered from early reliability issues and a difficult mid-season period.

“The start of the season has been very difficult with reliability issues that we faced in the first few races,” said Perez, referring to fuel pump problems that affected him and Verstappen in Bahrain and Australia.

“But I think that afterwards we were quite competitive and very consistent. Then we had some bad races which put us a bit behind Max, but we still managed to score some good points, some good podiums and some victories.”

“I think our season got back on track in the last eight races. It was an intense battle towards the end with Charles and Ferrari.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Perez finished the year three points behind Leclerc in the championship, but it was still his best season in Formula 1, with his best finish, most wins and most points in a single season.

Perez’s performances had been enough at Red Bull for him to sign a new two-year deal shortly before his Monaco win, which will keep him with the team until the end of the 2024 season.

Perez admitted he felt “much better” with Red Bull in his sophomore year as he continued his adjustment to the team, explaining that entering 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions were still largely in place, it had made everything more difficult.

“Joining a new team is quite intense, and especially joining the team during the COVID times has made it a bit more difficult to get to know everyone around me,” Perez explained.

“It was difficult, but I think the difference has been huge. I feel that things are improving. I had a good breakfast with all my engineers this morning and we have already felt that we are much better prepared every year we spend together. Certainly things they are going in the right direction,” he concluded.