It is only the first week of February, but the date of February 3 represents the word future for Red Bull. Future because the new season opens, with the unveiling of the new livery for the next championship, but also because the partnership with Ford for the creation of the next generation Power Units has been announced.

Although 2026 may seem closer than you think imagining the great work behind the scenes to get ready for the fateful deadline, first there is 2023, the year in which the Anglo-Austrian team hopes to be able to confirm the successes of the last world championship when he managed to conquer both titles. The line-up has remained unchanged, as well as the objectives of both drivers: on the one hand Max Verstappen is looking for the third world title, on the other Sergio Perez wants to be in the game.

In 2022, after a good start to the season in which he was able to exploit some characteristics of the single-seater in his favor, the Mexican faced a subdued central part of the championship. On the sidelines of the presentation event held in the Big Apple, Sergio Perez spoke to the media about his goals for the new championship, citing consistency as one of the crucial points for 2023.

“I think it’s a matter of consistency. If we go back a year, I was able to keep up with Max [Verstappen] at the beginning of the season, but then I had a difficult time in the middle of the season. This will be the most important element of my world championship, finding that level of consistency,” explained the number 11.

“In some races we went wrong with the set-up, so we had some complex races that put us out of contention. It’s important not to have bad days from that point of view and to be able to fight to win every single weekend.”

When the level rises, the challenge becomes more complex, even for a driver like Perez who had made consistency a distinctive trait in his years spent in the midfield, so much so that Red Bull set its sights on him to secure the constructors’ championship. To be able to achieve this objective, the Mexican believes that one of the key points could be a better collaboration with the engineers: “It is a combination of two aspects, engineers and drivers, to put the car on the right direction, to be sure of being able to extract the maximum”.

In 2022 Perez scored two successes, in Monaco and in Singapore. Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Last year, after an excellent start to the championship, Perez managed to get the Milton Keynes team to renew his contract for two seasons. Although his position may seem secure on paper, there has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about how the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo in the team as third driver could add further pressure, but the Mexican sees it differently: “I think it’s great to have Daniel in the team. He is a very experienced driver and knows the Red Bull environment well, even if the car is different from when he was here.”