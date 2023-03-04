Ferrari tried to break the expected dominance of Red Bull in the first qualifying of the season in Bahrain, but if the RB19s managed to monopolize the front row it was also thanks to a Sergio Perez who showed up to the confrontation with his boxmate, reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who signed his 21st career pole position.

The Mexican was behind Charles Leclerc after the first run of Q3, but in his last attempt he also made the Dutchman tremble, because when he showed up in T2 there were just a handful of thousandths separating him from pole position.

In the end he had to settle for finishing second at 138 thousandths, but for him it is an excellent start to the season, at the end of a qualifying that surprised everyone for how tight it was and in which he was unable to find the set ideal make-up for your vehicle.

“It was a very closely contested qualifying. I don’t remember one that was so close in Q1 and Q2, now everything is really played out on minimum margins, so you can’t leave anything on the track if you want to have the best possible position on the grid,” he said. said Perez in parc fermé to David Coulthard’s microphone, as soon as he got out of his single-seater.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I wasn’t entirely comfortable with the balance of the car so I think we could still shave a tenth here and there, but to have taken the entire front row for the team is really special,” he added.

The thing that should worry the competition, however, is what Checo said immediately afterwards, because he explained that the Milton Keynes team decided to sacrifice the qualifying setting to go looking for a better race pace. It’s a pity that the two RB19s still lined up everyone on Saturday evening in Sakhir.

“We’ve prepared much more for the race, so we have a more performing car from that point of view than for qualifying. We had to accept some compromises for qualifying and we probably didn’t have the ideal setting, but we hope this will allow us to have a strong pace tomorrow in the race,” he concluded.