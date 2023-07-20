Suddenly, Sergio Perez’s seat in Red Bull became hotter. What made him so were the 5 bad qualifying rounds in the last few outings in the Formula 1 World Championship, but what made the situation worse was Daniel Ricciardo’s landing in AlphaTauri.

The Australian has been called to replace Nyck De Vries in the remaining races of this season and, Ricciardo himself, has made no secret of wanting to aim to do very well with the Faenza-based team and then aim to return to Red Bull Racing’s starting driver in the near future.

Daniel, barring sensational surprises, will aim to take Sergio Perez’s place, considering how untouchable the two – almost three – time world champion Max Verstappen is within the Milton Keynes team.

Perez, however, also has a contract for next season and, possibly, his place will really be in danger in 2025. To date, in fact, the Mexican has said he is not worried about Ricciardo’s return to Formula 1, even if his first thought was dedicated to the dismounted De Vries.

“I’m sorry for Nyck. He had a very, very short experience in F1 and it was rather brutal. But you never know what the future might hold for him. But he lived what he lived, it is what it is and this is Formula 1. There are drivers who sometimes, in that situation, have more time to demonstrate. He was unlucky, because Daniel was available.”

“On the other hand, however, I’m also happy for Ricciardo. I think he’s very motivated now that he’s back. So I’m also happy for him because it will be a great opportunity.”

Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“As far as I’m concerned, his arrival in AlphaTauri doesn’t change anything because, as I said, I drive for Red Bull. It’s not just Daniel who would like my place, and Yuki [Tsunoda]I think there is more than half of the grid who would like to race for Red Bull. So that doesn’t change anything.”

Perez’s last qualifying sessions – difficult for various reasons – jeopardized Sunday’s result and allowed Max Verstappen to take off in the world standings, flying towards what would be the third world title of his career.

Perez, however, thinks he can get out of the negative spiral he fell into between the end of spring and the beginning of summer. However, he will have to be perfect, also taking into account any external factors and be ready should things not be so simple.

“I’m not worried by the latest results I obtained in qualifying. Looking at the last 5 official tests, we can see how things have always taken place in a different way. We had external influences that we didn’t deal with in the right way, while we should have thought about dealing with them. There are always external factors. It wasn’t a question of pure performance. So let’s try to change things”.

“Horner is right, I need a smooth weekend. I think in the end things went well in Austria, but unfortunately with those track limits we were forced to start from behind. But we could have signed a much better weekend at Silverstone too. The pace was there and that’s the most important thing. Now we have to make sure we put everything together and bring home the result,” concluded Perez.