Perez scored his second win for Red Bull in last May’s Monaco Grand Prix, moving within 15 points of team mate Max Verstappen, who commanded the World Championship, but their fortunes have since taken different directions.

While Verstappen has won four of the six races held since Monaco, Perez has only obtained two second places in the same period, in addition to retirements in Canada and Austria.

The gap between the two Red Bull drivers has widened to 85 points before the last nine races of the season, leaving Perez to regret retiring. Additionally, the Mexican failed to see the checkered flag in the season opener in Bahrain.

“The season is still very long,” said Perez ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“To tell the truth, what ‘killed’ the first half of my season were the retirements. Without these mistakes, my championship would be very different from what it is now.”

“So yes. But overall, I think there are a lot of positive aspects to be drawn from this mid-season.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, walks back to the garage after crashing out at the restart Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Perez was blocked in Bahrain by a fuel pump problem before a gearbox problem forced him to retire in Canada in mid-June. In Austria, contact with George Russell on the opening lap forced Perez to retire from the race, with Russell receiving a penalty for causing the collision.

Although the retirements hurt Perez’s hopes for the title, “Checo” still seemed to take a step forward in 2022 with Red Bull, having struggled to get used to the RB16B throughout 2021.

The Mexican’s excellent performances prompted Red Bull to offer him a new two-year contract until the end of 2024, signed shortly before the victory in Monaco.

When Motorsport.com asked him how he rates his season compared to his previous season with Red Bull, Perez said: “With a pretty high grade.”

“I think it was a very good first half of the season, very complete, with good races, good results and of course good consistency,” said Perez.

“I think it’s there, and everything is open for the championship.”

Red Bull is preparing to face the second part of the season with a 97-point advantage over Ferrari in the constructors’ classification, but Perez warned that he should not be complacent because “everything is still very open”.

“We have to keep pushing,” said Perez. “Ferrari have been a bit faster than us in the last two races, so we have to keep pushing hard. Anything can happen.”

“I think that after our return to the track, the season will start very quickly, so we will see after the three or four races after the summer break where the situation is. I hope that by then I will be able to close the gap.”