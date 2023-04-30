Another Red Bull double, but this time it was Sergio Perez who won the Azerbaijan GP, ​​becoming the first driver to win the Azerbaijani race for the second time after the one in 2021. The Mexican, the street circuit specialist , concretizes the sixth affirmation on Sunday, adding it to the Sprint he put in yesterday’s bag.

Perez was perfect (he grazed the guards at turn 15 on lap 34): starting from third, he was able to build a good success by putting together one fast lap after another, taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s pot stop decided on lap 10, while Nyck De Vries was hitting the wall with the AlphaTauri. The opponents were able to benefit from the tire change under the safety car, and the world champion found himself behind his teammate, unable to get back to the DRS area to attack Checo.

The Azeri race was all too predictable after the Sprint race which gave an advance of Sunday’s values, removing some pathos, even if Perez’s surprise was certainly not in Verstappen’s plans, beaten twice in Baku. Red Bull confirms its supremacy with an evolved RB19 on the most difficult circuit to introduce new features with only one session of free practice.

The championship would seem open, but we all know that’s not the case: the novelty is seeing Charles Leclerc on the podium with Ferrari. The SF-23 without updates, but with a set-up that allowed the Monegasque to bring out the true potential of the red, stands as the second force in the championship, putting Aston Martin and Mercedes behind.

Leclerc started in the lead, but then didn’t chase the Red Bulls, preferring to manage tire wear: the 21-second gap is still a heavy gap, but they worked well in Maranello and seem to have turned the season around, before introduce some new features as early as next week in Miami.

In the finale, the Ferrari driver had to defend himself against the return of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin: the Spaniard finished just eight tenths behind, revealing that the “verdona” is very competitive in the race and wears tires very little: the Asturian had signed the fastest lap before George Russell made a pit stop on lap 50 to mount a train of softs and shoot a 1’43″370 unapproachable for everyone.

Ferrari looks to the future with confidence, considering that the disappointing in qualifying, Carlos Sainz, takes home the points for fifth position: the Spaniard could not keep up with his compatriot Alonso, but defended himself like a warrior with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes who, despite the DRS, failed to attack the red.

The Star played defense: the work done in free practice to prepare for the race didn’t help much because the limits of the current W14 emerged clearly. James Allison, Mercedes director, took a walk on the grid observing all the single-seaters in the manner of Adrian Newey, and from Imola we can also expect the comeback of the Brackley team.

Lance Stroll is seventh with the other Aston Martin: the Canadian could have aspired to something more, but was pardoned for a rather hard hit in the guards from which he emerged unscathed. The points, therefore, are good, very good for the Silverstone team.

The points zone is completed by Lando Norris ninth with McLaren and a consistent Yuki Tsunoda again tenth with AlphaTauri. The Japanese is Fenza’s fixed point, while doubts are growing about De Vries who was the first to retire after tearing a wheel against the rail. His position seems at risk …

Oscar Piastri stayed outside the top ten and preceded a consistent Alex Albon in the Williams. It should be noted that Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg could have finished the race without making a pit stop after starting with the hard tyres: they had to stop before the checkered flag and crashed into the second half of the group. The French El giro 50 was no longer expected by anyone and there were people in the pitlane who were already under the podium to celebrate Perez. There is something in F1 that needs to be reviewed in this eagerness to look for the show.

In the end the best Haas is that of Kevin Magnussen 13th just ahead of Pierre Gasly with the Alpine. The Enstone team is disappointing expectations, just like the Alfa Romeos: Valtteri Bottas is last at the finish line, while Guanyu Zhou was called to the pits after the pit stop. Something didn’t go as it should and there was a withdrawal. Hinwil’s team is in free fall yet the potential is much higher…