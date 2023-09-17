Perez crossed the finish line in eighth place after being involved in contact with Albon’s Williams at turn 13. The Mexican slipped inside and, following the contact, Albon had to brake and lock the tires to avoid going crashing into the outside wall.

Both drivers were called before the FIA ​​stewards, who deemed that the eleventh-placed driver, Albon, had attempted to follow the normal race line on the inside of the corner and was unaware of the precise position of Perez’s RB19 .

Perez’s maneuver was considered late and optimistic, which could be described as a “dive”. Therefore, there was nothing Albon could have done to avoid the collision.

As a result, Perez was held primarily responsible and received a five-second penalty, as well as a penalty point on his superlicence. However, the Mexican retained eighth place in the final standings, as his closest pursuer, AlphaTauri replacement Liam Lawson, crossed the finish line 13 seconds behind.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Albon feels he missed the chance to score points today. He declared: “We had a perfect race. I was ninth, I was about to overtake Liam for eighth place, then I was hit full on by Checo at turn 13. He hit me and I went straight into the wall, I had to reverse and I dropped to 13th. Then I finished 11th, but today we should have scored points and we didn’t.”

Lawson’s presence in the clash was also noted: the stewards believed that the fact that the New Zealander was slower made Perez believe he could overtake. On this basis, only one penalty point for Checo was deemed appropriate.

Albon, however, was cleared by the stewards for allegedly overtaking Perez under Virtual Safety Car conditions.

The Williams driver was returning to the track after making a pit stop and it was determined that the timing system was unable to clearly establish which car had arrived at the second Safety Car line first. Video evidence also proved inconclusive.

Representatives of both teams chose not to push for a penalty and the stewards agreed.