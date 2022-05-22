At the end of the Spanish Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez smiles for the second place obtained behind Max Verstappen, in what was a great double for Red Bull.

This is the beautiful sporting side, but from the human side ‘Checo’ has nothing to be happy with and does not hide it, because in the span of a race where the RB18s first chased and then led, it was up to him to be the victim. sacrificial.

The change of strategy in the stops chosen by Milton Keynes’s men put the Mexican in the position of having to give way to his teammate and World Champion, just when he found himself in the lead.

Obviously in terms of the fight for the title, the Dutchman’s victory is invaluable given Charles Leclerc’s retirement due to the KO of his Ferrari when he was largely in command, but this was not digested by Pérez, who said clearly earlier. “That’s not correct”, when he was asked to let Verstappen pass, and then commented with a laconic “Nice result for the team, but we have to talk later”, during the return lap.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“I am extremely happy with this first podium obtained in the Spanish GP”, he then said as he got off his car.

“I could have won and I think I was very close. But in the end it’s a great result for the team and I’m happy with that.”

Subsequently Pérez commented ‘flying over’ what was the team order he criticized so much during the race, showing himself more philosophical.

“We were on different strategies, I let Max pass at the beginning and I thought I could then do my race, without losing precious seconds.”

“I wanted my strategy to work too, but in the end it’s a good result for the team.”