After having achieved success in the sprint race on Saturday, Sergio Perez also conceded an encore in the Sunday race, where he won about two seconds ahead of his team mate. After overtaking with DRS Charles Leclerc in the early stages of the race, the Mexican took the lead thanks to an episode of the race, completing his pit stop under the Safety Car.

An opposite dynamic to that of Max Verstappen, who had stopped the previous lap when the safety car had not yet entered. From then on, Perez led the race with authority to the checkered flag, always keeping the reigning world champion at a safe distance.

Net of a well-managed stage, Perez also took some risks, touching the outside wall in turn fifteen on lap thirty-four, a stretch that also this weekend has claimed numerous victims. Fortunately, the Mexican didn’t suffer any particular damage, thus being able to take his RB19 to the finish line, but he later admitted that the hit he felt was a major one.

“[La botta] It was important. I had a bit of luck, especially since the right front one didn’t suffer any damage from the explosion,” explained the Red Bull driver.

After controlling the restart, the Mexican drove with composure around the Baku street circuit, never really feeling the pressure from Verstappen.

“It worked really well for us today. We were able to stay in the DRS train and put pressure on Max,” said Perez referring to the early part of the race, before the safety car entered, where he had been able to stay at a small distance from your team mate.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, takes the checkered flag Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“I think the first stint was better, it already looked good from that point of view. Then the Safety Car came and put everyone in trouble. So it was another race on the hard tyres”.

“I think the race was very close between us. Today we pushed hard, we both hit the wall a couple of times while pushing. The way Max pushed me throughout the race was really hard to sustain, but we managed to keep it under control.”

Perez is the first rider in history to win two Grands Prix in Baku after the victory obtained in 2021, also in that case obtaining the leadership of the race from an episode involving Verstappen. A perfect weekend which also confirms his excellent relationship with the Baku track, where he has always shown good performances over the years.