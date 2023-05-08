Second place behind his teammate after starting from pole. Realistically today Sergio Perez was the maximum obtainable, especially when on the other side you have a Max Verstappen capable of recovering from mid-pack with a pace unattainable for anyone.

While up front the Mexican tried to manage the pace to extend the stint on the medium as much as possible, as the laps went by we realized that the hard was turning into an extremely competitive compound, especially after the numerous overtaking carried out by the reigning world champion.

Up front, Perez tried to manage until he was given the go-ahead and, from that moment on, he lowered his times by half a second, not enough to clearly widen the virtual window on his teammate in the moment in which the latter would have stopped.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Suffice it to say, in fact, that when Verstappen returned to the pits to make his pit stop, Perez was back in the lead with only a second and a half ahead, with his fate in the race now sealed.

Returning to the track after switching to fresh medium tyres, Verstappen took very little time to complete the overtaking move, going on to take his third win of the season after those in Bahrain and Australia.

Perez said his race was compromised during his initial stint on the mediums as the yellowwall tire performed worse than expected and he soon suffered graining.

“I think the medium tires were really bad initially. Worse than expected,” said Perez.

“The first stint was really bad with the graining we had on the opening pace. And that compromised a lot of our race, because we didn’t have a big tire difference. Honestly, I think Max had incredible pace on the tire too. tough and I think I have to analyze what went wrong today, because we just didn’t have the pace.”

“Max was particularly strong today, so his victory is well deserved,” added the Guadalajara driver, complimenting his team-mate.