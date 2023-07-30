After so many complicated weekends, Sergio Perez finally managed to complete one in which almost everything went smoothly. At Spa-Francorchamps, the Mexican was forced to retire in the Sprint due to a contact with Lewis Hamilton, but then finished second, behind teammate Max Verstappen, in Sunday’s long race.

An important signal arrived right from qualifying, in which he finally entered Q3 on both occasions (with the Sprint format there is also the Sprint Shootout). But what he above all confirmed today, immediately taking the reins of the race from the front row, overtaking poleman Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari after a few corners, and bowing only in the second stint at the arrival of the neighbor in the garage, who started sixth due to a penalty.

“It was a good race for the team. It was a really great start and I was able to overtake Leclerc straight away, which was one of today’s objectives. Then I tried to do my race and when Max arrived, in the second stint, he was really very fast, so I couldn’t do anything to counter him. So I just tried to get the car to the finish line safely, without doing any damage,” he said into Martin Brundle’s microphone just before taking the podium.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

After a decidedly difficult period, Checo managed to score his second consecutive Sunday podium after last Sunday’s in Budapest. An important injection of confidence to get out of the crisis: “I hope I won’t leave the podium again between now and the end of the year. I went through a rather difficult period, but I recovered and today I was able to score many points for the team”.

Precisely because of this situation, the South American admitted that the one-month stop that will begin today is a real panacea. If Verstappen is now impregnable in the world championship standings, his goal is in fact to confirm himself as constantly fast as in Belgium starting from the end of August in Holland.

“I really needed this summer break: there’s been a very intense series of races lately, so I can’t wait to break away to come back very strong from Zandvoort onwards,” concluded Perez.

