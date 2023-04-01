Bad tile in the Red Bull house, which will find Sergio Pérez starting last in the Australian Grand Prix due to an error made in Qualifying due to a technical problem.

Taking to the track with soft tyres, the Mexican set out to get the time in Q1, but went very long at the turn 3 hairpin going into the escape route with locked wheels.

Trying to swerve to avoid the barriers and to open the throttle to avoid getting bogged down in the gravel, made wet by the rain, among other things, the standard-bearer of the Milton Keynes team achieved exactly the opposite effect, blocking badly.

The red flag displayed, momentarily interrupting the session, the RB19 was removed from the crane and Pérez sadly returned to the Melbourne paddock, with a very long nose that explains his state of mind, already undermined during Free Practice 3, much more than a thousand words .

“In FP3 we had a small technical problem, we thought we had solved it, but it came back – explains the South American – Unfortunately I couldn’t do anything to avoid it, since I was braking. I found myself being a passenger in the car as soon as I touched the brakes”.

“I felt something move, probably the braking balance which shifted towards the front. I just hope that tomorrow we will be able to solve the problem and race limiting the damage because riding like this obviously doesn’t give me any confidence and overtaking would become even more difficult” .

A weekend that started badly and, for now, continued worse for Pérez, who has never found the right harmony with his car, also because Red Bull has suffered a lot from finding the right window for using the tires as the his teammate Max Verstappen, author of the Pole Position.

“Even in FP1 there were some problems with the brakes, but today’s was different and related to what happened this morning. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I’m confident that we will be able to solve the problem as a team , even if this is a difficult track to overtake”.

“I totally trust my team, I’m convinced they will be able to overcome this problem and have good race pace. It won’t be easy, we saw in Qualifying how close everyone is. If we can’t put everything together, things will they will get complicated every Saturday and Sunday because the rivals are always stronger”.