Anyone who wanted confirmation has had it: Red Bull is impregnable for everyone. Sergio Perez wins the Saudi Arabian GP but does not take the lead in the drivers’ championship because Max Verstappen, second, managed to set the fastest lap on the last lap in 1’31″906, snatching the additional point from his teammate team that thus did not take the lead in the world championship.

The Dutchman demonstrated his talent by being able to count on a Red Bull that has an edge over all the others: Max is second after an amazing comeback from the 15th starting position. There is the second one-two for the RB19s, but the champion had to give up in pursuit of his teammate because 15 laps from the end he began to feel vibrations in the rear end, leading to fears that the drive shaft could break again forced Max to stop in Q2.

The Red Bull wall had ordered the two riders to close the race with a pace of over 1’33” and neither of them respected the orders because Max didn’t even mention slowing down and in the end Christian Horner gave the two the chance to to do a free race and only in the final stages did they seem to calm down, until the Dutchman set the fastest lap .

Perez collects the fifth victory of his career, confirming himself as a specialist on street circuits: Sergio enjoys the moment and deserves success because he didn’t make the slightest mistake. Verstappen, in a crooked and difficult weekend, always returns home as leader of the world championship. That’s okay, because the Milton Keynes team fears no rivals.

Fernando Alonso, after a good start, started the race in the lead with the Aston Martin: the Spaniard had placed his AMR23 out of line and was rightly punished with a 5″ penalty that the Asturian tried to serve during the safety car that entered the track due to Lance Stroll’s stop on lap 17. The Canadian had brought the “verdona” to a safe position, but the service car was called anyway because the Aston Martin was occupying the access to the runway for the emergency vehicles. Simply mind boggling! This is no F1.

Alonso saw the 100th podium conquered on the track vanish because the stewards gave him another 10 penalties which made him relegate to fourth place due to an irregular procedure: Aston Martin, however, is unquestionably the second force in the world championship, even if detached by more than 20 seconds from the Red Bulls who play another sport.

The surprise of the day is Mercedes: George Russell conquers the podium thanks to a decision by the marshals, but at one point the Englishman hoped to go and get Alonso who, however, still had some beer to spend.

The W14 on the race pace seemed less bad than what was seen in qualifying and even Lewis Hamilton, courageously starting with the hard tires from eighth position, arrived at the rear of his teammate being able to take advantage of a second stint run on the mediums. George didn’t let him go when they advised him to step aside over the radio: he did well to keep up with him because at one point Lewis lost performance with the yellows which were now over.

Bad for Ferrari: Jeddah clarifies doubts, confirming that the red is only the fourth force in the world championship. Carlos Sainz finishes fifth with Charles Leclerc sixth. The Monegasque recovered well until he got behind the Spaniard, then he finished behind the other red. The reason? Simple: the SF-23 just can’t get enough.

The excuses are over: the redhead didn’t blame the deterioration of the tires in Bahrain and had no reliability problems, but the Ferrari isn’t fast. Full stop. The Cavallino team has to review its seasonal expectations, extinguishing the enthusiasm that had ignited after the presentation of the car in Maranello. There is a lot of work to be done and you need to have clear ideas on what to do: the feeling is that the red represents a technical concept that doesn’t have much room for growth.

Alpine did well with Esteban Ocon, eighth, ahead of Pierre Gasly: ​​the Enstone team placed two cars in the top 10, with Kevin Magnussen who brought home a precious little point for the Constructors’ championship standings.

The comeback by Yuki Tsunoda with the disappointing AlphaTauri At04 was also good: the Japanese confirmed himself ahead of Nyck De Vries only 14th.