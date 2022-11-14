On the sidelines of the great Mercedes double at Interlagos José Carlos Pace, a case has opened at Red Bull Racing which, if properly analyzed, opens up different scenarios and as many question marks.

Max Verstappen refused to give up his position at the end of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil and thus help his teammate Sergio Perez in the fight for second place in the Drivers’ World Championship in which the Mexican is involved together with Charles Leclerc.

At the end of the race Perez presented himself in front of the press microphones, in a mix zone, using a few words. But heavy. First a hot analysis of his race, made very difficult due to the difficulties of the RB18 in putting the Medium tires used in the last race stint in the right window of use.

“The day went from bad to worse. We had a really good first stint. The second went well, but the last one was really, really bad. Especially with the Safety Car which ruined our race. I had grip, I was practically just a passenger in the car “.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Inevitably, attention shifted to what happened in the last laps of the South American Grand Prix. Perez, cooled down, however, used strong words towards teammate Max Verstappen, recalling how in the recent past he never pulled back when he had to give him a hand to win the 2021 title.

“We will discuss within the team and move forward. Obviously I’m disappointed, especially after what I did (for Max, ed). But I’m sure we are all adults and we will move forward as a team.”

“In Abu Dhabi things will be different, but also in the future. We will always put the team before our interests. It is important to feel that we have the same opportunities, otherwise it would not make sense to me.”

“Obviously I’ve done a lot for Max in the past, it’s no secret. But, as I said, it’s good to have this internal discussion and move forward as a team,” concluded the Mexican.