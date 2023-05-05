Last year Sergio Perez had to wait for the seventh race, the Monaco Grand Prix, to take his first success of the season, also gained thanks to strategic errors by Ferrari. Meanwhile, Verstappen had already built four victories.

Twelve months later the scenario is very different, given that Checo travels in line with his teammate (with two wins) from whom he is only six points behind after Baku. After the success achieved in Azerbaijan, the team defined him as the “King of street circuits”, but it is a role that Perez is starting to feel close to, as he pointed out on the eve of the Miami weekend.

“I think that when you race on street circuits you have to be fully concentrated in the race – commented Checo – there’s always very strong pressure because you can’t afford the slightest mistake. A small flaw on a permanent circuit will cost you a waste of time at most, but on a citizen it means hitting the wall. It’s a matter of confidence, and maybe in the race I have more confidence than others, but to win like I did last Sunday in Baku you need to have great pace, and in the end I don’t think it changes much if it’s a road circuit or permanent. If I can do it in Baku, I can do it anywhere.”

Perez’s statements sound a bit like a warning. “I think one of my weaknesses that emerged in 2022 was tire management – continued Sergio – during last winter I sat down with my engineers because I was quite disappointed, on many occasions I hadn’t had a good race pace. It was useful, I think we managed to understand many things and the results of this work emerged in the first part of the season”.

”When I arrived at Red Bull I saw that the way of managing the tires was very different to what I had done before, I think everything is related to the single-seater philosophy, so I had to do a reset and start again to understand how to proceed. In my first season with this team I improved towards the end of the year but with the regulation change I was not able to ride as well as I should have. Now I feel much more of a Red Bull driver in many ways, my feeling with the team has grown in many ways.”

Perez’s confidence is striking. In his analysis of the Baku race, the Mexican pointed his finger precisely at tire management as an element that made the difference, confirming that the race would have belonged to him even without the safety car which allowed him to overtake Verstappen. “I think I would have beaten him anyway – underlined Sergio – if Max hadn’t come into the pits, I would have overtaken him that lap. It wasn’t just a question of DRS, but of the problems he was starting to have with the tyres, so I really think I would have passed”.

In this scenario, Perez’s confidence in his role as a contender for the world title is not surprising. “I believe it! – He reiterated – I’m sure the team will give me the same support it guarantees to Max, and that’s what he has done since the beginning of the season. It is an aspect that I really appreciate, because it would be easy for the team to establish that from lap 20 the positions must remain frozen by ordering to preserve the car, and instead both in Jeddah and in Baku we pushed to the checkered flag”.

”Worldwide stress? Absolutely not, in fact, it’s pure fun, especially considering what I’ve worked for all my life. Now I’m focused on Miami, I’m thinking race by race, and I’m getting ready to start this weekend much more focused on what I need to do on this track”.