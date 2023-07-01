Started second, finished second. On the surface Sergio Perez’s might seem like a rather monotonous sprint race, but in reality the Mexican’s race reserved some “hot” moments, especially at the start.

When the traffic lights went out, in fact, the Red Bull driver had been able to steal the lead from his teammate, but the narrow trajectory entering turn one forced him to widen beyond the curb on exit, thus losing traction output.

This acceleration delay allowed Verstappen to catch up with his teammate, but when Perez moved to the right on the climb leading to turn three he accompanied the Dutchman onto the grass, with the latter immediately expressing his disappointment by radio. An episode that didn’t go down well with the reigning world champion, but Perez tried to tone it down by emphasizing that he hadn’t seen him in the mirrors.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, and the rest of the cars at the start of the Sprint Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Perez said he couldn’t see his teammate, but handed the position back when he did. The Mexican explained: “We had a good start. There was a bit of a fight with Max and that obviously gave Nico a position.” [Hulkenberg] who was very strong in the first laps, so it was quite difficult to pass him ”.

“I think Max was angry because I pushed him into turn 2, but I didn’t see him. I had a bad turn 1, so I tried to protect myself, but when I realized he was there I opened the door and gave up space into turn 2. But everything is fine. We talked about it. Even though we were in first and second position, the visibility was bad.”

In fact, the two then discussed after the race, clarifying the episode since neither of them fueled the controversy during the interviews in the closed park. Regardless of the specific situation, Perez then lost the lead of the race after turn three, where he was attacked by his team mate with a very deep braking, only to then have to definitively give up the pace in turn four, where having to follow a very external was also overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

For about ten laps, the German from Haas managed to hold onto second position, but as the track gradually improved, he began to struggle with the tyres, giving way to the Mexican. However, even when he returned to second place, Perez was unable to keep up with the pace of the reigning world champion, reaching a twenty-second gap under the checkered flag.

Not being able to close the gap on Verstappen, the only thought was to manage the second position, keeping the tires alive until the finish line and keeping Sainz at a distance: “Once he passed Nico, it was just a question of managing the tires to make sure get to the end, because otherwise it would have been very easy to lose the race, especially with people racing on slicks. Once I passed Nico, I think it was enough to bring her home,” added the Guadalajara driver.