Perez spun at Portier in the closing minutes of the decisive qualifying session, hitting the barrier, and was then hit hard by Carlos Sainz, thus causing the red flag.

This limited the last attempt of several drivers, including Perez’s team-mate Max Verstappen, who was chasing pole, and meant that the two started from third and fourth positions respectively, behind the Ferrari pair formed by Charles Leclerc and Sainz.

It has been widely reported in recent days that Verstappen’s refusal to hand over the position to Perez at last weekend’s Brazilian GP was a direct result of the Monaco crash and his frustration with a race that went on to be won by Perez .

However, following a meeting in the team’s hospitality soon after the Interlagos race, both drivers and their team principal Christian Horner refused to discuss the reasons behind Verstappen’s actions, insisting that the team would turned the page.

The speculation surrounding the Monaco crash continued and when asked in Abu Dhabi whether he crashed deliberately, Perez was adamant.

“Everyone makes mistakes in Monaco,” he said. “And you can see. I mean, nowadays you have all the information and you can already go and see. I nearly crashed at Turn 1.”

“Everyone makes mistakes in Monaco, in general, in qualifying. And it’s not like it was done on purpose.”

He went on to add: “I mean, in Monaco I was trying to set the time. You can review the whole lap, you can already see that I almost crashed in turn 1, I was just giving it my all, it’s the last run of Q3 And yes, people make mistakes.”

Perez went on to win in Monaco, with Verstappen finishing third Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“And this is the real problem when you chase the lap time. But you can already see from turn 1 that I was playing with the accelerator, because that’s where I was losing lap time. And already in turn 1 you can see that I risked losing lose her”.

When asked by Motorsport.com whether Verstappen believed he was deliberately wrong, Perez replied: “We had internal discussions about what happened in São Paulo.”

“We have agreed that, in the team’s interest, the matter must remain internal. And it’s better this way, so as not to open up any speculation and be able to move forward.”

“We are capable of being the team we once were, united and strong. And this is the team’s priority, we want to leave everything behind and move forward.”

Perez has denied rumors that Red Bull conducted an internal investigation into the Monaco crash earlier this year, or admitted to deliberate action to Horner and consultant Helmut Marko.

“It’s just media speculation and people creating rumors,” Perez said. “Like I said, we’re all aware of what’s happening within the team, and we want to keep everything within the team.”

However, when asked if these allegations had hurt him personally, the Mexican pilot tried to minimize it.

“It’s part of the sport and speculation that people love to do,” he said. “For me it happened so many races ago that it’s completely irrelevant.”

“I think about this weekend, I think about making sure the team is in a good mood, because we’ve had an amazing season, it’s been an incredible year for Red Bull.”

“And I don’t want any of this to detract from the enjoyment of any of the guys on my team, and I think Max and I have a strong responsibility to keep this team together moving forward.”