Sergio Perez was not among the great protagonists of the Australian Grand Prix due to his own fault, due to a mistake made in qualifying, but also due to a good dose of bad luck on Sunday when his tactics were thwarted by the first Safety entry Car, which led almost all the drivers to change tires, mounting Hard compounds.

However, the Mexican was among the riders who made the most interesting considerations at the end of the race, raising an important alarm: from mid-race onwards, visibility worsened significantly.

The sun shone directly on the pilots’ eyes for most of the track, making them less ready in the event of an accident or obstacles to avoid. Only by a lucky chance, for example, Nico Hulkenberg was able to avoid the crashed Williams of Alexander Albon. Perez himself spoke of the near contact on the second restart with Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, which then ended up in a wall coming out of the next corner due to the intersection with the sister car of Esteban Ocon.

“I had to avoid Gasly and then there was no visibility going into Turn 1. It was really dangerous, we couldn’t see anything. We can’t race in these conditions anymore. One day there will be a big crash.”

“We couldn’t see anything. In the last 30 laps we were just passengers in our vehicles, there was no visibility”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull Mexican then concentrated his words to describe his race, made difficult by a complex comeback due to the numerous trains of single-seaters that could have DRS in the 4 pre-established areas of the track, all being under a second of delay from those who preceded them.

“At the beginning I struggled a lot having found a train of single-seaters all with DRS activated. I had to risk a lot more if I wanted to make up positions, and I probably wouldn’t have finished the race, or I could have been a little higher up”.

“It’s a gamble and I think the Safety Car hurt us because then everyone opted to put on the Hard tyres, so there wasn’t much strategy we could do anymore and that put us out of phase.”

“I think that, based on how the race went, fifth place was the best we could have done today. Like I said, if we wanted more we would have had to risk a lot more.”

“On the restart, the first from a standstill, it was a mess. It’s difficult to start in those positions. There are riders who take enormous risks and for me it was quite difficult”.

After Saturday, Red Bull decided to intervene heavily on the number 11 RB19, which on Saturday appeared undriveable and unstable under braking. Precisely this problem had led Sergio to exit directly in Q1.

“We’ve changed a lot of things in the car in terms of engine, balance, brakes and chassis since qualifying on Saturday and things have gone much better.”