The Red Bull Ring weekend had started badly for Sergio Perez. On Thursday the Mexican was not even able to show up at the racetrack to meet the media, because he was the victim of a violent flu attack.

Friday didn’t go any better, because the Red Bull driver was among the victims of the much disputed track limits of the Austrian track and for the third race in a row he found himself eliminated in Q1 and therefore forced to start 15th in the long race.

However, on Saturday the wind began to turn for Checo, because on the day of the Sprint he finished second both in qualifying and in the race, behind only his teammate Max Verstappen. Then today he unleashed a wonderful comeback, because from the eighth row of the grid he managed to climb up to the lowest step of the podium, once again making the most of the potential of the RB19.

“I’m very happy. It was a complicated weekend for me, even physically, because I was pretty sick on Thursday: I couldn’t sleep and I had a high fever. The team helped me a lot, implementing a good strategy that allowed me to allowed us to come back up to third place”, said Perez into David Coulthard’s microphone, before getting on the podium.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

In the final part of the race, Perez gave birth to an exciting duel with Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver saw his life dearly, managing to hold on for at least four laps, but in the end he had to give in to the best pace of the Milton Keynes team’s standard bearer.

“It was a very tough battle, but very fair. It’s always a pleasure to compete with Carlos. The Ferraris were very fast, particularly in the slow parts, where they had excellent traction, so it was a good battle.” .

Even if he finally managed to limit the damage in Austria, now Checo finds himself 81 points behind his teammate. However, his hope is that he has found the right path again: “Definitely a good result. It hasn’t been easy in the last few races, so we hope to be back in excellent shape.”

