The second half of the 2023 season coincides for Sergio Perez with the goal of reaching second place in the drivers’ standings and winning as many races as possible, finding that consistency in terms of results that he lacked on several occasions in the first part of the championship.

In fact, after a good start that had led him to fight for victory in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, the Mexican saw a rather significant decline in terms of performance, topped off by several mistakes that penalized him especially in qualifying, forcing him to start from over half the lineup. Added to this is the fact that Max Verstappen also began to better understand the car, making significant set-up changes from Miami onwards that helped widen the gap between the two.

However, in the last two races before the summer break, two podiums arrived which restored confidence to the rider from Guadalajara, even if, clearly, he feels that at the moment something is still missing to be able to exploit the RB19 as his teammate.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Yes, it was very important to finish well [la prima parte di stagione], especially the last two races. It’s no secret that, with the evolution of the car, I struggled a little more, things no longer came naturally to me and I had to deepen my driving style, adapt it, because the car has changed. And I think the last two races have gone much better from this point of view,” Perez explained, underlining how hard he had to adapt to certain changes in the behavior of the single-seater compared to the start of the season.

A scenario that resumes what already happened last season when the development of the RB18, particularly overweight at the beginning of the year limiting the possibilities of intervening on the balance of the car, went in a direction that did not go well with the preferences of the Mexican: “Yes, in a in a certain sense, I think so. It happened again.” However, Perez wanted to underline how no preference was applied when choosing which direction to follow in development by indicating how, more simply, certain solutions are more congenial to one style rather than another: “I believe that at the end of the day the team is trying to make as fast a car as possible and sometimes the development suits one style better than another, that’s how it works.”

The Mexican didn’t go into detail, but gave an image of which areas he encountered the most difficulties: “It’s quite complicated and I should go into more detail than I would like. But it’s more how the car behaves in the corners at medium and high speeds, it put me in difficulty. This, especially when the conditions were difficult, took away a bit of my confidence, but that’s okay, it’s another challenge for me”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

Although it is the most competitive car of the lot, which also offers a wider operating window than its rivals, it is not easy for a driver with many years behind him to change his driving style in a short time, also because there is a lack of opportunities to experiment freely: “It’s not easy because with the amount of free practice we have, if you follow one direction or the other then you stay there for the rest of the weekend without being able to change. So it’s not an easy situation for a rider.”

To improve the feeling with the single-seater, in the last few races the team has tried to make set-up changes aimed at guaranteeing greater confidence at the wheel. An approach that has given the desired results, even if there is still a long way to go to return to the sensations of the beginning of the season: “Yes, I really feel it. But I’m not quite where I want to be, like at the beginning of the season, when things came so much more naturally. But we did a good job, as I said, and I think we’ll keep improving for now.”

Further changes have been made with the work on the simulator carried out on the sidelines of the summer break, with the hope that they can help take a further step to find greater confidence and consistency in all conditions: “I think we have understood many things, especially from the point of development view. The team knows what I really like and where I feel most comfortable, we made some improvements over the summer break to try and make me feel more confident. So we hope that in the second part of the season we can show a good improvement.”