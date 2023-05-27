The first twist of the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying was given by Sergio Perez. The winner of the previous edition of the Principality’s race ended up in a wall at Sainte Devote during Q1 and therefore found himself eliminated and relegated to the last place on the grid.

Although from the television images there was the feeling that another single-seater exiting the pitlane might have bothered him, the Mexican was very honest in admitting that it was just his mistake, which led him to lose the rear , leaving him with no possibility of avoiding the impact with the barriers.

“I lost the rear very late, when I was entering the corner and at that point I became a passenger and I couldn’t do anything else. It was only my mistake and I’m very sorry for the team,” Perez explained to the microphones. by Sky Sports F1.

An error that risks being heavy also from a World Championship perspective, because we must not forget that Checo showed up in Monaco with just 14 points to make up on his teammate Max Verstappen, who however will start from pole position tomorrow.

Sergio Perez, accident in the Monaco GP

On the narrow streets of the Principality, in fact, he already knows what to expect from the race, despite being able to count on an RB19 which is undoubtedly the most competitive single-seater on the grid.

“My race will be a nightmare, because it will be really very difficult to recover. We have the fastest car, but it’s impossible to overtake here, especially with these wide cars, so I expect an extremely difficult race,” he said even when the there was talk of the possibility of a wet race, which according to him seems unable to change the scenarios too much.

Regarding the damage to the car, team principal Christian Horner seems to believe that there is a lot of work waiting for his guys: “Maybe we’ll have to change everything, the chassis, to be honest, as a precaution. I think that first of all, we’ll have to recover the car and then we’ll decide what to change when we’ve made the due assessments, but I think it’s a difficult choice.”

On Checo’s comeback prospects, however, he seems more optimistic than the person concerned, given that he talks about the points zone: “Max started last a few years ago, I think he managed to get into the Top 10. Checo’s goal will be to score points tomorrow It will be a one-stop race and you will likely get stuck behind some cars without being able to use his pace.”

