After the free practice sessions, probably few would have bet on a pole position for Sergio Perez, struggling with a weekend in which he denoted a certain difficulty in getting the car to turn, especially in the slow corners. A problem that on a track where it’s important to put everything together at the right moment, also touching the walls in the slowest area, weighed on confidence.

The balancing difficulties slightly improved on Saturday afternoon thanks to a last-minute set-up change, giving the Mexican greater confidence, who then placed the decisive time at the right moment and at the right moment. While in the first attempt Max Verstappen made a mistake in turn seven thus deciding to abort the lap, Perez managed to complete the lap without problems, even if in the second and third splits he failed to equalize his absolute best partials.

With the red flag coming out due to Charles Leclerc’s mistake in the final minutes of qualifying, nobody could complete their second attempt, making it virtually impossible to beat the Red Bull driver, who thus took his third pole position in the career.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“I think it was my worst weekend until qualifying, I couldn’t figure out how to get the rhythm out that I always lacked compared to Max and the Ferraris. I mean, I was trying to reset everything. We made a small change in qualifying which made the car more alive. And I think that with this asphalt we played a bit with the instruments on the steering wheel and did the lap when needed”, Perez said at the end of qualifying.

A complex track, with an asphalt that gave problems throughout the weekend, making it difficult to find the correct balance: “[Prima mancava] All. I couldn’t get the ride together. It was one of those weekends where I struggled to find the right balance and confidence [nella vettura]. This asphalt is very sensitive to temperature, so thank you all.

Tomorrow the rider from Guadalajara will have to make the most of the opportunity and turn it into an important result to continue on the positive trail of Baku, at least in terms of numbers: “I’m having fun. I just think that race by race I will go out on track, I will cheer for my team because they have done an amazing job,” Perez explained when asked if this “world challenge” was mentally demanding.

“And then we’ll see what happens tomorrow. Tomorrow is a new opportunity, starting from pole position. We are the ones who have something to lose, but we will go out there and try to enjoy this fantastic crowd,” added the Red Bull standard bearer.