No driver today would have an easy time in the role of Max Verstappen’s teammate. It is a necessary premise to judge Sergio Perez’s negative moment, but alone it is not enough to justify the difference that emerged on the track between the two Red Bull drivers. When Helmut Marko and Christian Horner made the Mexican’s hiring official (it was December 18, 2020) they were not looking for a top driver of absolute value, both were aware they already had one in house. A more solid driver was needed than the two youngsters from the academy (Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon) who had alternated alongside Verstappen in the previous two years.

Perez seemed to have everything to fit perfectly into the Red Bull mechanism: a lot of experience (4 seasons in Formula 1 more than Max himself) and the tacit awareness of not creating problems for the team, given that at the time of signing ‘Checo’ he was effectively without a steering wheel. Horner and Marko were counting on Perez to aim for the Constructors’ World Championship, but in 2021 the objective failed due to the 36-point gap that Sergio paid against Valtteri Bottas, invested in the same role in Mercedes. The exhilaration linked to Verstappen’s world title, which arrived in the highly contested final in Abu Dhabi against Lewis Hamilton, ended up overshadowing a championship in which Perez had achieved only one success, in the lucky finale of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and a final haul of 190 points against Verstappen’s 395.5.

The alibi granted to Perez, even by many insiders, was based above all on the time required to integrate into a context that was not as simple as that of Red Bull. We arrive at 2022, a season where ‘Checo’ actually shows some signs of growth, obtaining two successes. The gap compared to Verstappen remains very large, but his contribution allows Red Bull to win the Constructors’ championship, despite finishing third in the world championship, three points behind Charles Leclerc. It was reasonable to expect a solid vice-Max role in the 2023 season, and the RB19 was (and is) the perfect weapon to allow Red Bull to score doubles in a burst.

This is what happens at the start of the championship, a phase in which Perez seems able to annoy Verstappen with an internal confrontation acclaimed by the public, given that there are no opponents outside the Red Bull world. Something similar to the comparison between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, which had the merit of making Mercedes hegemony less boring in the three-year period 2014/2016. In the first four races Perez holds up well, leaves Baku as the winner with a championship standings that sees him at 87 points against Verstappen’s 93, then, suddenly, the collapse. Starting from Miami Verstappen begins a push that in the aftermath of Suzuka paints an impressive picture: eleven victories to zero, and 307 against 136 the balance in terms of points.

What happened? Where has Sergio Perez gone who won in Baku last April 30th giving the impression of being a worthy opponent of Verstappen in the race for the world title? The first sign of what will become the turning point of the season arrives on the weekend in Miami, where Perez starts on pole while Verstappen starts from ninth position. It seems like a very important chance for ‘Checo’, but Max comes back and wins, reducing his opponent to size. In the following race, in Monaco, Perez made a sensational mistake in Q1, crashing at St. Devote, starting last and missing the points. In Barcelona it was a similar story, Perez missed Q3 and started eleventh, finishing fourth in the race, while Verstappen now only knows how to win and moves up to +53 in the overall standings.

“It’s an important margin – underlines Horner on the evening in Montmelò speaking about Perez – perhaps it will take away stress from him and he will be able to regain the form of the first races”. The words of the Red Bull team principal confirm that Sergio believed in his world championship dream. Unlike previous seasons, he found himself in a ranking position for almost two months that effectively left every possibility open. Flying at high altitude, however, Perez ended up getting burned. In an attempt to chase Verstappen he found himself having to distort himself, that is, a driver capable of being a few tenths behind his teammate. It is a difficult transition to accept, being among the twenty drivers racing in Formula 1 means having made a difference, some more clearly than others, but still having been able to beat dozens of opponents in the preparatory categories, and it is not It’s easy to accept at a certain point in your career that in your garage there is a teammate who is more capable.

From the outside it is easy to argue that ultimately Perez drives a Red Bull, a condition in which doing a good job means guaranteeing second position and being ready to take advantage of any potential misadventures by Verstappen. However, there is the pilot’s ego, the self-esteem that has allowed him to get to where he is, and when these certainties disappear you can enter a negative spiral. The gaps we saw at Suzuka (as on other tracks), as well as the series of mistakes made in Japan, cannot be explained by the lack of feeling with the RB18. Technical difficulties can justify three or four tenths of difference, not eight.

Perez is worth much more than what we saw in the summer, and the first to know are the Red Bull men, who as the last challenge of a triumphal 2023 will have to recover a lost driver. But above all it is ‘Checo’ who must find himself, and he has six races to do so. The best path is to delete Verstappen from the list of objectives, make the most of what he has available, and above all take note that in being a little less performing than Max there is nothing to be ashamed of.