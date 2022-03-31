Sergio Perez was comfortably in command of the Jeddah race, but then he was the first of the race leaders to stop for a pit stop. Shortly thereafter, Nicholas Latifi’s Williams crashed, triggering a Safety Car, which allowed those behind him to stop and change tires, reducing the loss of time.

In this way, Charles Leclerc and the winner Max Verstappen easily overtook him and, as he approached Turn 1, Perez could see Carlos Sainz’s other Ferrari coming out of the pitlane.

The Red Bull driver therefore closed the space to the Spaniard, keeping the third position. Sainz, however, complained over the radio, stressing that he was the first to pass on the Safety Car line and therefore has the right to recover that position.

The commissioners discussed this and in the end Perez was asked to give up his position immediately after the restart, recognizing that the Ferrari driver was in front when he touched the Safety Car line out of the pit race.

“Obviously, I was trying to block him,” Perez said when asked about his maneuver by Motorsport.com. “Which is allowed, to try to pass up front on the Safety Car line, so I think it was all done honestly.”

“The team then told me to return the position and I did it right after the Safety Car. I mean, they have more information, inside the car you don’t know exactly who passed the Safety Car line first. yes, I thought it was the right thing to do. “

Perez then admitted that understanding that entering the Safety Car had compromised his race was a very painful experience.

“Bad luck, bad timing. I felt I had the race pretty under control, and then there was Nicholas’ accident. And basically it came at the worst moment of the race for me.”

“I mean, as a driver, there is nothing you can do. We had everything in place, so much room for undercuts, and unfortunately we couldn’t do what we should have done.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“It’s a bit painful, but this is racing, especially in this kind of citizen racing, you know these things can happen. So yeah, I had a little bit of bad luck.”

However, despite this pit stop mishap, Perez believes Jeddah was probably his best weekend since wearing the Red Bull colors.

“I think we did everything perfectly over the weekend. In the end, behind Carlos, I think the car wasn’t as good as it was in the first stint. We made some adjustments with the switch to the hard compound and it didn’t work as we hoped.” .

“In the final I was reaching him, but then there was the yellow flag and he took advantage of it. Now we have to keep pushing, but I am very happy for Max and for the team: after the disappointment of Bahrain, obtaining these results was really nice”.

“I think we are there, so we just have to keep working and see what we can improve further. And we hope to take another step next weekend.”