If the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix is ​​one of those that Sergio Perez will not want to forget for the rest of his life, on the contrary the 2023 Monaco weekend will be one of those that he will try to send to the attic as soon as possible.

The mistake in qualifying, where he hit the wall in turn one and was thus forced to start from the back, weighed heavily on his chances of obtaining important points. Problems that however added to his difficulties in terms of feeling with the car, given that he struggled to feel the single-seater from the first free practice session.

In the race, despite the team’s attempt to try something different at a strategic level, the Mexican collided with the harsh reality of the Monegasque race, making five pit stops in a bleak race that saw him lapped twice by his teammate and race winner Max Verstappen, who now leads the championship by 39 points.

FIA medical delegate talks to Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, after his FP1 crash Photo by: Mark Sutton

Although this was the first race without points of the season for the Red Bull standard bearer, the Mexican remarked that such an error, defined as unacceptable, should not be repeated during the season if he wants to keep his championship dreams alive: “We have paid the price for my mistake and that was very expensive”.

“I just have to apologize to my whole team because it’s unacceptable to make this kind of mistake. I have to move forward, learn from this and I can’t afford another zero in the championship,” added the Guadalajara driver, referring to the fact that, with a Max Verstappen in such good shape, every zero on the scoresheet has a very high specific weight.

In his comeback attempt, Perez was also involved in multiple crashes. Before him he made contact with Kevin Magnussen at the chicane, with the latter unfortunately going into an anti-stall after crossing the curb, breaking his front wing. Then, with the arrival of the rain, the Mexican collided with George Russell, who was trying to rejoin the track after going wide at the Mirabeau, a move for which the Englishman was also penalised. Subsequently, Red Bull also tried the Full Wet tire card, but which, with the progressive improvement of the track, did not pay off as hoped.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“It was going really well. Unfortunately I hit the traffic quite early and that brought us back to the starting position. Then the rain came and we were among the last to pit. Then I hit the wall and it was all a mess. I broke the front wing with Magnussen who had just come out of the chicane and it went badly. When you’re in those positions, you always have to risk a lot.”

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said it was a “horrible weekend” for Perez, clearly blaming the final zero on the qualifying crash that jeopardized the whole weekend.

“We adopted a very aggressive strategy. Perez stopped on the first lap and you could see his pace in the open air and how much the others were saving”, explained Horner, underlining the decision to bring the Mexican back on the first lap to double compound and continue with the hard for as long as possible.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“He managed to get back into Esteban Ocon’s window and then [Logan] Sargeant. When the slower cars started to struggle obviously there was no overtaking. Then he got involved in a contact with [George] Russell and damaged the front wing. It was one of those weekends where nothing went right.”

“He had a big accident, so he probably needed a new pair of underpants. It was one of those weekends for him where he should move on and I think the sooner he gets to Barcelona the better,” he added. Red Bull Team Principal.