Many riders after finishing their careers know how to identify their ‘lap of life’, an interpretation that on a certain day, on a certain track, was perfect. For those who have never driven a single-seater it is probably a difficult concept to grasp, the pilots describe it as a mosaic in which all the pieces fit together perfectly, and the expression of those who tell it is always the same: a hint of a smile. and a serene look.

That expression was seen today on Sergio Perez’s face at the end of qualifying in Jeddah, a photograph that says it all. “If I tried again a thousand times I would not be able to do the same lap”, commented ‘Checo’, delighted by what he had managed to do a few minutes earlier.

Pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

After 215 qualifying Perez hit his first pole position, and he did it at a time when the spotlight was all on Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, eagerly awaited duelists on the eve of the Saudi weekend.

Perez’s exploit, however, is not just a perfect ‘brushstroke’ that arrived without warning, the Mexican took the chair already in Q2, confirming himself behind the Ferrari tandem but ahead of Verstappen. It was the first sign of the impeccable work done by ‘Checo’ in the preparation of the tire, which was perfectly warmed up before launching into the fast lap.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On Perez’s Red Bull the grip was perfect from the first corners, while Verstappen struggled with traction problems. Then Sergio put some of him into it, supported by the feeling that the car gave him, he dared something more, and the risk paid off, giving him an exceptional result.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Perez’s pole blocked the exultation of the Ferrari garage in the bud, which a few moments earlier had seen Leclerc climb to the top of the standings with Sainz behind him, but beyond the understandable disappointment for the vanished pole when it seemed already in his pocket , there is a lot of good in the Saturday of the Scuderia.

After the double in Bahrain, the F1-75 took the Jeddah exam, and has so far passed it with flying colors. The pole did not arrive, of course, but talking about a defeat for 25 thousandths is not there. The car impressed on all fronts, and the setup choice made by the Cavallino technicians seems to be more aimed at the fifty laps scheduled for tomorrow than performance on the ‘dry’ lap in qualifying.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, receives the Pirelli Pole Position Award from chef Gordon Ramsay Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The maximum speed data confirmed that Red Bull was unattainable on the straights (13 km / h the advantage of Perez over Leclerc) but to obtain this result the impact of the RB18 wings was reduced to a minimum.

A choice that paid off today, but which may not be ideal in terms of tire management in the race, even if Perez minimized, confirming that he is not afraid of problems in view of tomorrow’s race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the Scuderia garage there is serenity, an important thermometer that confirms a great confidence in their own means, and the drivers also seem to be optimistic in view of the race. “Let’s see which choice will pay off”, summed up Mattia Binotto responding to the different choices made with respect to Red Bull, confirming the confidence in the work that the team has been carrying out since the first laps of the Barcelona tests.

Qualifying in Jeddah experienced moments of very high tension due to Mick Schumacher’s accident in Q2. Fifty long minutes passed before the reassuring images that showed the Haas pilot talking smiling with the doctors who transported him to the hospital for precautionary checks.

Mick Schumacher’s Haas VF-22 after the accident Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The great fear for Schumacher obviously overshadowed what happened shortly before, namely the exclusion of Hamilton at the end of Q1. That the W13 is the worst born Mercedes of the last nine years is a fact, but seeing Lewis rowing the car without being able to get the better of Stroll’s Aston Martin is a different scenario, which enters the sphere of worst nightmares for the team and Hamilton himself.

George Russell’s sixth place is what was in the forecasts, but it certainly does not cancel the debacle of car number 44, probably the real news of the day.