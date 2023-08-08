Sergio Perez believes Otmar Szafnauer has not had enough time to prove his worth at the helm of Alpine, the team he left at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix just before the summer break.

After a mandate of just over a year, he was the victim of yet another reshuffle in a context of crisis results, in the wake of the departure of the CEO Laurent Rossi.

The former Enstone team director disagreed on the schedule designed to take Alpine to the top of the grid, himself believing that it was necessary to lengthen the times because past experience has shown him that nothing changes from one day to the other. This divergence of views led to the inevitable separation, accompanied by the departure of the historic sporting director Alan Permane.

This dual news sent a shockwave through the paddock, where the skills of Otmar Szafnauer and Alan Permane were acclaimed by many who worked with them. The only dissenting voice, although not the least important, was that of Fernando Alonso, who last week closed the accounts with his former team principal by harshly criticizing Otmar Szafnauer and inviting him to “shut up”.

Before joining Alpine, Otmar Szafnauer worked at Silverstone with Force India, which later became Racing Point and Aston Martin. At Force India he worked extensively with Sergio Perez. The Mexican, who took his first Formula 1 victory at Sakhir in 2020 under the command of the American, has no doubts about the latter’s qualities and is now one of the most surprised.

“I was surprised by the decision given how quickly it was taken,” commented the Red Bull driver, “Otmar is a wonderful person, and anyone in this position must have the necessary time. I think Otmar hasn’t had enough time to really show his potential, which I know is immense, because I’ve seen what he’s done in other teams with very limited budgets, as well as less limited budgets.”

“I think it’s a shame they let him go, but on the other hand whoever succeeds him will have to be given the necessary time because everything in Formula 1 takes an enormous amount of time.”

Interview by Jonathan Noble

