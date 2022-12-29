The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship will represent a new starting point, or turning point, for several drivers. First among these is Pierre Gasly, who, after driving for Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri for many years, will make his debut as an Alpine driver in the pre-season winter tests at Sakhir, in Bahrain.
And yet, the little Frenchman himself will be forced to run for the first 2 months of next …Continue reading
#Penalty #points #Gasly #abyss #watch #Stroll
This is how the preview of the controversial shareholders’ meeting of Seville is presented
Sevilla's current situation is not easy at all. Many of the team's fans have ended up turning their backs on...
Leave a Reply