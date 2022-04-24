Guanyu Zhou’s Sprint Qualifying lasted very little. The Chinese driver of Alfa Romeo Sauber, in fact, after a contact with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri ended up heavily on the wall at the Piratella, damaging both the front and the rear of his car.

The Alfa Romeo mechanics were forced to a long reconstruction work that forced them to intervene both after the curfew and in parc fermé conditions.

This situation was reported to the FIA ​​commissioners who penalized Zhou. The Chinese will have to start the race from the pit lane, but in reality little changes since the rookie should have started from the back for not having finished the Sprint race.

“Car number 24 was involved in a collision and sustained significant damage during the Sprint session” reads the FIA ​​commissioners’ report.

“In repairing the car after the Srpint race, article 40.6 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 sporting regulations was violated as the car used during the Sprint Qualifying was not covered and ready for the FIA ​​seals within two hours of the end of the session. Furthermore, in violation of article 40.9, work continued on the car without supervision while it was in parc fermé conditions ”.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 after the Piratella accident Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The competitor admitted that changes have been made to the car. In any case, given the lack of supervision, the Stewards would have had the right to believe that modifications have been made to the car and / or changes have been made to the suspension set-up, while the car had to be kept in good condition. closed park “.

“The penalty for violating the parc fermé conditions is specified in article 40.9 b), which is for the driver to start from the pitlane. We have therefore imposed the sanction provided for in article 40.9 b)”.

Zhou gave his version of the accident with Pierre Gasly: ​​“It was a good fight with two or three cars on the opening lap, then at turn 9 I saw that Pierre was fighting with a Mercedes and I had the opportunity to pass him to the external”.

“During the braking phase I had completed the maneuver, but afterwards I received a strong blow and I was surprised because I thought I was already in front. It is quite disappointing to finish the race as well because as a team we have shown good potential this weekend ”.