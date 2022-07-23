Red Bull improves (a lot) in the flying lap, but gets worse (a little) in the long run. Max Verstappen obtained the best performance in the third free practice session in the torrid French GP: the Dutchman hit an amazing 1’32 “808 at the beginning of the session because he obtained with a set of medium tires and then gave a paw with the soft at the end of the job bringing his limit to 1’32 “272, putting the Ferraris to three tenths.

On Saturday morning, the values ​​seen yesterday seem to have reversed: if the world champion has soared in the single lap, he also had to record a small step back in duration with a slower pace than the mini long run carried out yesterday (4 laps).

Milton Keynes’s team after yesterday’s aerodynamic experiments resolved the old bottom (without the Ferrari-style updates) with a single bulkhead at the outer edge of the Venturi channels, still showing tire degradation similar to that of Austria. But is it a real photograph? The feeling is that Red Bull and Ferrari are marching and are not giving up a lot of pre-tactics, carrying out very different work programs.

Ferrari did not thrill, because in the face of an asphalt temperature a couple of degrees lower than in FP2, it was unable to improve yesterday’s performance by Carlos Sainz: the Spaniard with soft tires reached 1’32 “626 , while Charles Leclerc with a rather nervous F1-75 (he also spun) is only third, even three tenths behind his teammate. The Monegasque was the only one to test a hard train at the beginning of the session to also evaluate the tire for the race.

In the Cavallino garage they don’t seem too worried: Sainz had engine 4 which was homologated before entering the track, so he certainly had a more thrust engine map than that of his companion, still kept very low so as not to look for unnecessary stress.

The track says that the roles have been reversed, but this hour of work did not seem too significant because the two top teams have worked to complete programs that are not usually reserved for Saturdays: the ferocious heat of the Castellet worries and it is done a lot of attention in evaluating the wear of the tires. A fact remains that confirms yesterday’s data: Sergio Perez is in serious trouble: the Mexican is only fifth and pays a second from the world champion. Much, too much …

Lewis Hamilton got in front of the RB18 with the Mercedes: this is positive news, while the negative information is the 983 thousandths gap from the top which has worsened compared to yesterday. George Russell with the other silver arrow is sixth threatened by Fernando Alonso with the Alpine and by a surprising Alex Albon capable of bringing Williams to eighth place.

Yuki Tsunoda put the AlphaTauri in the top 10: the Japanese is between the two McLarens of Lando Norris, ninth, and eaniel Ricciardo, 11th. The MCL36 appeared to be in more trouble than the Friday rounds.

Positive performance by Nicholas Latifi who has the Williams FW44 evo for the first time: the Canadian is 12th, leaving the last position. Pierre Gasly did not shine, expecting more from the AT03 with the new aerodynamic package. Followed by the two Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas (author of a harmless long) and Guanyu Zhou.

Kevin Magnussen also approved engine 4 on the Haas and will start at the rear of the grid together with Carlos Sainz: the Dane is 16th, while Mick Schumacher is penalized. Esteban Ocon badly with Alpine, but the Frenchman was dedicated to preparing for the race. From bad to worse the Aston Martins: Lance Stroll is 18th, while Sebastian Vettel is last: the German had to interrupt the session due to a problem with the AMR22.