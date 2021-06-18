The Mercedes are back at the top of the standings with the Red Bulls chasing off. Ferraris are far away. This is the summary at the end of the first free practice session of the French GP. The novelty is that in front of everyone there is Valtteri Bottas with a time of 1’33 “448 obtained with soft tires. The Finn in this event benefits from the use of chassis no. 6 that was owned by Lewis Hamilton up to Baku. while the world champion switched to the # 4 W12 body after an exchange decided by the Brackley team.

Behind Bottas is Hamilton who, however, is 335 thousandths behind his teammate. The times of the morning are not very indicative because the Paul Ricard track reveals a much lower grip than expected in the new asphalted sections, so much so that there have been many errors and spins of the riders.

Max Verstappen knows something about it, who damaged the bottom with a wide on the curbs: the Dutch Red Bull is third with a gap of 432 thousandths from the head, but is less than a tenth from the challenger in the fight for the world championship.

Next to Verstappen is the winner of Baku, Sergio Perez who is fourth, with the Mexican in great shape who has contained within three tenths the margin from his captain.

The surprise of the day is Esteban Ocon with Alpine: the Frenchman who signed the renewal of his three-year contract is the first of the others in 1’34 “329, eight tenths from Bottas, trimming four tenths to Fernando Alonso who is in any case seventh Daniel Ricciardo slipped between the two A521s with McLaren.

Eighth place for Pierre Gasly with the AlphaTauri ahead of Lando Norris with McLaren and the Frenchman’s teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, immediately at ease despite a spin at the beginning of the session.

And the Ferraris? Not received, at least for now. Charles Leclerc remained out of the top 10, while Carlos Sainz even dropped to 16th place after a long first lap launched on soft tires. The Spaniard blasted a set of tires at the exit of turn 2 and then dedicated himself to carrying out a mini simulation with hard tires.

The red, therefore, is not that of the city circuits, but it is not even the one we saw in this session. Comparative tests were carried out on the SF21s with the two different front wings available.

Antonio Giovinazzi is close to Leclerc’s Ferrari with the best Alfa Romeo: the Apulian precedes Kimi Raikkonen by just 19 thousandths. Further back are the two Aston Martins who have gone back after the exploit in Baku: Lance Stroll is 14th ahead of Sebastian Vettel, relegated to the rear after second place in Azerbaijan.

Nicholas Latifi is 17th with Williams, while Roy Nissany is last in George Russell’s FW43B. Nikita Mazepin finished ahead of Nick Schumacher in the Haas, with the German being the first to kiss the barriers, without much damage.