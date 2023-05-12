Two months have passed since Nyck De Vries started his first season in Formula 1 in Bahrain. Sixty-four days after the first race of the 2023 world championship, the 28-year-old Dutchman has entered the unpleasant gray area reserved for those starting to be put in discussion.

There have been no comments from AlphaTauri regarding De Vries’ future, however the indiscretion according to which Nyck is already under an ultimatum, with a deadline set for the Spanish Grand Prix which will take place in less than a month, is leaking from several sources.

The rumors about De Vries have brought back a topic debated on several occasions, namely the evaluation criteria with which today (especially in Red Bull) a young person is judged, both in the selection and after his first steps.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, collided with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 at the start of the Miami GP Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

The case of the AlphaTauri driver is extremely exemplary: after just one race (his debut GP at Monza 2022 with Williams) he was offered the chance of life, and after another five he finds himself at risk of being fired. A Russian roulette swing. It’s not a casual approach, but a method that aims without too many scruples at a goal, the anxious search for the champion, the pilot capable of breaking the mould.

Since Formula 1 began its journey in 1950, there has never been a starting grid with more than five or six top quality talents, otherwise the grids have been filled with good drivers who over the course of the careers have needed more time to reach their maturity, in some cases reaching goals of absolute value.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, the current approach places the career of this type of young person at great risk. The anxious search for the champion has raised the bar so much as to make it impossible for rookies who perhaps just need a little more time to get to express themselves at a good level.

The Red Bull case is emblematic. The policies that regulate the management of young players from the nursery (established by Helmut Marko) have led to the rejection of names such as Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon, to then resort to Sergio Perez, taken at the last minute on the market at the end of 2020.

Giving up Gasly for De Vries, who had the merit of having had a good weekend last year at Monza, is part of the choices that are difficult to understand from the outside, and confirms the tendency to want to bet on the riders as if it were a bet at the casino. Having nailed the Verstappen coup (a very high risk bet) fueled this attitude, but it is a game not without contraindications.

Alex Albon, Williams Photo by: Williams

Today Albon is a driver listed on the market, there are at least two teams that have probed his availability (he is currently blocked by Williams until the end of 2024) but if the former Red Bull driver hadn’t found a second chance, he would have disappeared from the Formula 1 radar, adding to the long list of those who didn’t make it.

But not everyone has had a second chance, finding themselves at the exit door without the possibility of redemption and with an image and a reputation to rebuild from scratch to make room for returning horses, the only beneficiaries of this policy.

It is said that De Vries is not from Formula 1, his debut was not worthy of note, and this is an undeniable fact. But it’s equally undeniable that in a world where impeccable planning is its pride and joy, it’s not a little surprising to see a driver questioned after five races as well as having chosen him after only one GP.