F1, Perez in the crosshairs of critics

These are not easy days for Sergio Perez. In truth, we can talk about one of the worst seasons of his F1 career for the Mexican driver, who despite being second in the World Championship never intimidated Max Verstappen, and from Monte-Carlo onwards he was a negative protagonist, failing in six opportunities to qualify for Q3 with the significantly faster car and by forcing themselves to make comebacks on Sundays that were not always successful.

Also due to Perez’s poor performance, the World Championship ended with six grands prix to spare (if Verstappen closes the process already in the Qatar Sprint). TO Checo Red Bull certainly didn’t ask for the championship, but in Milton Keynes they were definitely expecting a more solid season. And even without the pressure that Helmut Marko is used to giving through the media, Perez disappointed expectations: in Singapore and Suzuka the #11 collided with Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen, ruining their races and – in the case of the Williams driver – a sweaty points entry onto the track.

Palmer’s words

It was inevitable that Perez, especially after the disastrous Japanese Grand Prix, returned to the center of controversy. Former F1 driver Joylon also targeted him Palmer: “In Singapore, he forced Tsunoda to retire on the first lap and touched Albon, ousting him from the points. He received a five-second penalty which for him was redundant, because it did not affect his final position. Two of F1’s smaller teams, however, were unable to seize great opportunities (to score points, ed.)”.

“Also in Japan, Checo hit Kevin Magnussen at the hairpin and uselessly sent him into a spin, incurring another five-second penalty“, he continued. “It was a maneuver undoubtedly dictated by the frustration of being in the fastest car and being stuck behind the slower team for longer than expected, desperately trying to make up ground. But it was also a completely unnecessary move for a pilot who seems to have forgotten how to do his job“.