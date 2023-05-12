P1 Fuels technology made headlines at last year’s British Grand Prix, when Vettel did a demonstration lap in Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning 1992 car, using fossil-free fuel.

On that occasion, Vettel said that one of the reasons for that event was to demonstrate that it was possible to continue using the internal combustion engines of past and present racing cars, but in a more sustainable way.

“I am using zero emission fuels to show that we can still maintain our history, heritage and culture in motorsport, but in a more responsible way,” he explained before taking to the track.

the sign indicating that the car has already been filled with fuel Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

P1 Fuels believes demonstrating its technology in motorsports could help accelerate consumer adoption of its products, as the company is already the exclusive supplier to the World Rally Championship.

Now, P1 Fuels co-founder and COO, Benjamin Pochammer, has revealed that he has begun working with a number of F1 team suppliers to explore potential future partnerships, as the category transitions to fully sustainable fuels from 2026.

While F1 is currently working exclusively with Aramco on the development of the 2026 fuel regulations, P1 says discussions are already underway with the teams to see how it could be involved.

“We’re getting to know each other,” Pochammer told Motorsport.com at Rally Portugal of the level of collaboration between his company and the F1 teams.

“Right now there is no tender in F1, because Aramco is the one and only in that position. But in F1, everyone can drive with different fuel companies. So actually, we have a couple of companies who already work with the teams and want to test our products.”

Aramco’s sponsorship on the starting straight Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Pochammer didn’t elaborate on which companies and teams they’re talking to, he said it’s an “exciting” possibility, as it could introduce the public to P1 products.

“We love racing, so it’s exciting,” he said. “But we are looking at the mass market. We really want to make a difference.

“We really have a vision, and that’s the first step, but the second step is to come out so that everyone can use this kind of fuel, because that’s our vision.”

Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B 1992

The relationship with Vettel

While the connection with Vettel has been great for publicizing P1 products, Pochammer said their relationship is entirely informal and was triggered simply by the German’s desire to do his part to help the climate.

Pochammer added: “In 2015 he told me, ‘I have to do something about the climate and I want to race.’ So, there was one main idea. It took a couple of years and now we’ve proven that it works in every engine The regulations are there and the world is looking at this solution.

“He [Vettel] love what the P1 is doing. He’s not an official ambassador or anything.”