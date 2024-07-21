Sergio Perez completed his participation in the Hungarian Grand Prix and what looked like it was going to be a bad race

It became a great display of his skill behind the wheel. The Mexican was able to make up several positions and finish 7th which gave him important points for his fight both individually and as a team.

After the end of the race, Checo Pérez spoke to the media and confessed that it was a great start, and that they are on the way to improving, so they hope that in the next races they will be the same or better for their benefit since they have lost many points along the way.

“In the end we were able to come back and to reach the maximum that we could reach today. We had a good pace, we had a good Friday, and we have to rescue that. I’m sure our time will come because we’re having a good pace.“, commented the Mexican.

Sergio Pérez in action at the Hungarian GP | Photo: EFE

However, Checo admitted that his car was not in the best condition. It should be remembered that this Saturday in Qualifying he had an accident that damaged the rear of his car, which could have affected him now due to the short time available for its repair.

“The car didn’t turn out all right. There are a few things we have to analyse when we do the reconnaissance laps. But they will be small details that we will have to adjust for Belgium,” said the Mexican.

With this comeback in positions, Czech Perez He reached the points zone and reached 124 points, which places him in 7th place in the World Drivers’ Championship. Lando Norris continues to escape him as Subleader with 189. Max Verstappen, despite not getting on the podium, remains at the top with 265 points.