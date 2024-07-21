The has ended Hungarian Grand Prix with a major surprise, Oscar Piastri He took the victory, the first in his Formula 1 career. The Australian made the most of every moment of the race to overtake his teammate and claim his first win.

Piastri had a great advantage from the start by taking the lead and taking turns with Lando Norrisbut after that the

The Australian took the lead and never let it go. Lando Norris came close but was unable to take the place. Lewis Hamilton The third-place finisher could not do much to take away the glory.

McLaren also put their driver on track to win, as two laps from the end, they asked Lando Norris to give up first place to his teammate, which would give him his first win of the season. With this, Oscar Piastri earned 25 important points. Lando Norris earned 18 points and Hamilton, who remains on the podium, took 15.

On this occasion, the one who did not have the best of circuits was Max Verstappen who although it seemed that he could fight, a collision with Lewis Hamilton complicated everything for him, so he barely managed to finish in 5th position. Charles Leclerc with a low profile achieved 4th place.

One of the big surprises for this Hungarian Grand Prix It was the important comeback of Sergio Perez who climbed from 16th place to 7th place, earning 6 gold points to continue fighting for second place in the World Drivers’ Championship.

The Mexican was now able to control each part of the track to avoid what happened in Qualifying where he ended up crashing into the wall. He also highlighted that he was among the top 10, which is already a relief for his top brass.

George Russell The 8th-place finisher earned 5 points, but was awarded one more for winning the Fastest Lap. The Briton had just been sidelined on Saturday due to a lack of fuel, but now he was one of the fastest laps.