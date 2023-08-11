Oscar Piastri is among the riders of the moment. Like his teammate, the Australian rookie was able to exploit the potential of the updated McLaren, immediately obtaining important placings. The podium he missed at Silverstone was joined by second place in the sprint race at Spa, results that earned him the spotlight. Australian by birth, Piastri also has remote Italian origins, now dating back four generations. The generational confrontation was precisely one of the themes at the center of the meeting between FormulaPassion and the McLaren standard bearer, whose age offers an interesting perspective on the vision that the top management of Formula 1 have of the younger public.

When did your passion for motorsport begin?

“As a child I liked to practice all kinds of sports. The family has always liked cars, especially in my father’s branch. My paternal grandfather was a mechanic, while my father has a business in the car industry. I would say my interest was already primed and as I got older I started looking into racing too. Then one day my father bought me a go-kart, but even before that, when I was six years old, I was racing with radio-controlled cars. At the time it was more of a hobby than anything else, but slowly it got bigger and bigger.”

Is it difficult to be a motorsport enthusiast in Australia, considering the time difference?

“If you are a Formula 1 enthusiast, definitely yes. Here, however, there is the Supercars championship, which is our main form of motorsport. Watching that in Australia is like watching Formula 1 for Europeans. Following F1 is obviously difficult because of the timetable. Melbourne is obviously the easiest race to follow, as are the Asian rounds, while to watch the others you really have to put a lot of effort into it. When I was a kid it was very difficult for me, because the Grands Prix were at 1 or 2 on a Monday morning and I had school a few hours later. My parents wouldn’t let me stay awake and I was forced to make up for the Grand Prix on Monday after school. So yeah, I’d say it’s difficult.”

What was it like moving to Europe when you were still young?

“It wasn’t easy. I knew it was something I had to do to have a chance of making it to Formula 1 and it worked out in the end. Leaving my family and friends in Australia was difficult, but in the end I knew I had to. I think the way we did it was very clever. Going to boarding school allowed me to continue my studies while running, as well as a sense of community.”

What was your first impression once you arrived in the Formula 1 paddock?

“I’d say it’s a pretty crazy place. During my first experiences in this paddock I wasn’t a rider yet. I was racing in the minor formulas and I had to demonstrate that I deserved a seat in Formula 1. Then last year, when I was a reserve driver, I was able to better appreciate the paddock and the people who frequent it. But now being a regular driver takes the pressure to a new level. You have to get results every weekend and everyone is looking at you, but it’s a nice place to be. It’s my dream job and I’m happy to be able to do it, even if it comes with pressure.”

Do you also talk to a mental coach, like other riders?

“Yes. I’ve been doing this for a few years now. We prepare a lot on the physical side, but being fit on the psychological side is equally important. You could find yourself in difficult situations, such as fighting for the championship or to keep your seat: it’s important to be mentally clear.”

This year there are six weekends on the calendar with the Sprint format. Domenicali and other Formula 1 leaders believe that the new generation of spectators wants races and short content. As part of the younger generation, do you agree?

“I would say yes and no. In Baku everyone expected many accidents with the Sprint, but the weekend went off smoothly. With the Sprint race then, on Sunday everyone knows what to expect in turn 1 and on the first lap. It’s only the second time, but for better or worse at the start of the Grand Prix everyone has learned where to brake and this eliminates some variables. But I would say that it’s nice to have weekends with different formats and now, with two qualifying sessions, there’s the possibility of getting a different result on Saturday. Overall though, I think it’s important to keep the traditional format for most of the races.”

What else could be done to appeal to a younger audience?

“Improving the action on the track as much as possible will always be the most important thing. The Drive to Survive series has given Formula 1 a huge boost, attracting new fans including younger ones. In some ways, they better understand what is happening in our lives. Perhaps they are less knowledgeable about activity on the track, which however is equally important. If you have a television series and then reality isn’t as exciting, it doesn’t work. There needs to be a balance: theatrics always create excitement, at all ages. I don’t have the definitive answer, but the best way to attract new fans would be to make the action on the track as dynamic and authentic as possible.”

Moving on to your teammate, how is your relationship with Lando?

“Very good. We get along both personally and at work. We have similar feelings and ideas about what we want from the car, which is important for the designers to push in the same direction. I’d say it’s a good start for our relationship.”

In his interviews, Norris has described McLaren as a very close-knit team, almost like a family. Do you have the same perception?

“Yes. We work very well not only with the engineers, but also with the rest of the team, such as people who work in marketing or communication. It all makes our lives easier and work more fun. There are things you obviously can’t make fun of, but where we can we try to. It’s important to acknowledge that we are lucky to work here and enjoy the journey. It’s definitely something we do at McLaren. Being successful is much easier when there is a positive environment and everyone is helping each other”.

Do you think there is a different approach between drivers of your generation and the previous one, like Hamilton and Alonso?

“Hard to say. I worked closely with Fernando last year and noticed that the passion and hunger are still there. Obviously he has much more experience and expertise, but after fifteen or twenty years of career I can imagine that all the off-track activities can be tiring. When they started, there were probably fewer such engagements. Maybe this aspect is different, but in the end we all come from successes in the minor categories, whether it was twenty or two years ago, and we all want to win. With more experience, you come to better understand your team or the sport in general. But except for that, we’re all hungry for victories.”

There are those like Alonso who raced for twenty years and still want to continue or those like Verstappen who would like to give up sooner or later to dedicate themselves to something else. You’re only in your first season, but would you like to race as long as you have the chance or would you like to experience something different too?

“It depends on the situation. As long as you win and enjoy the work, the burden is less. But for me it is still too early. I will know when the time is right to stop or to continue. Since the beginning, we’ve been doing all this because we love it. When you start wishing you were somewhere else, maybe that’s the time to leave. You have only one chance to do this job. In my case, it took me two years before I returned. I was lucky to be in a good position to be able to fight for the podium again, but still there was no guarantee that I would have this opportunity. If one could finish one’s career on one’s own terms, that would always be the best way out.”