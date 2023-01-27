Hit AlphaTauri. It’s neither about the drivers’ market nor the technicians’ market, but about the arrival of a new sponsor that will be present on the AT04 bodies starting from this season.

The team from Faenza and Orlen have signed an agreement which will lead the sponsor to enter the portfolio of the team directed by Franz Tost. A great coup for AlphaTauri, in a Formula 1 where sponsors – therefore meaning economic possibilities – are always welcome, even with the Budget Cap in force.

On February 11th the team will present the livery that will wear the AT04 in New York. That will be the first official release of the new sponsor. A prestigious stage, the one offered by the Big Apple, not only for the team, but also for the sponsor itself.

Curiosity now turns to whether the arrival of Orlen on the AlphaTauri bodies will change even partially the livery, which for three years now has always been white and blue, the colors of the Red Bull clothing brand .

What is certain, however, is the absence of Robert Kubica. Orlen has been following the Polish driver for years, but this time the current Alfa Romeo Racing test driver won’t follow the sponsor he brought to Hinwil a few years ago. With the breakdown of the partnership between the sponsor and the Swiss team, Robert will hardly remain in Alfa Romeo as a tester.

The negotiations for the renewal of the agreement between Orlen and Alfa Romeo Racing had already stalled in the last part of 2022, so much so that they were definitively interrupted several weeks ago. This, according to our sources, would have led Sauber to immediately seek – and find – a new title sponsor for the new Formula 1 season.

Andreas Seidl and Alessandro Alunni Bravi would not have been caught unprepared. We will have to wait for the presentation of the C43 which will take place on 7 February to discover the new title sponsor Alfa, but also the new colours, considering that Orlen will no longer be around.