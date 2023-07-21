Budapest, Hungary.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez will have another chance to vindicate himself in the current season, of Formula One, when he leaves the ‘pit lane’ heading to hungaroring circuit for him Hungarian Grand Prixwhere the eyes of the television networks will be on him, mainly on the day of the ‘qualy’, Saturday.

Chain the Mexican five awards without exceeding the Q3 despite driving one of the fastest cars on the grid. His poor results led to the rumor of being supplanted by Daniel Ricciardo was close to happening, however he will remain in the team Red Bull Racing until 2024, confirmed Christian Horner.

Despite his bad streak, he tapatio he was cautious about that issue prior to the Big prize in Budapestensuring that only those who are part of the red bulls They look for any replacement, something that does not have him under pressure hours after returning to the ring.

“It is in my hands (the Red Bull) correct. That’s why I’m focused. I’m a winner, I don’t like having bad weekends, that’s not what I’m here for (otherwise) I’d rather be home doing something else. I’m here because I know I can do it and I’ve done it before,” he said.

“You’ve seen him with others pilots, other teams, you have had difficult periods. But then they don’t have 20 replacements after each session like they do with the pilots of Red Bull», complemented Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez before practices one and two on Friday.

The born in Guadalajara, Jalisco occupies the subleadership of pilots with 156 units, only behind his teammate, max verstappenwho took off with 255 points thanks to his win row. ‘Czech’ Perez intends to score in hungaroring to continue in the fight.