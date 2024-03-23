Melbourne, Australia.- Once again we will see Max Verstappen at the tip of the grill after conquering for the second year in a row the 'Pole Position' in the layout of Albert Park.

The Dutch pilot, of the team Red Bull Racingset a lap record in the last sector of the track to continue at the top of the season 2024 of Formula One.

He three-time champion complicated the work Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr.who on his return to motoring after undergoing surgery for a case of appendicitiswill come from the second box.

The man from Madrid pressed hard but it was not enough to prevent him from Mad Max'be the leader of the Australian Grand Prix today.

Meanwhile he mexican flyerSergio 'Checo' Pérez achieved his best time in the days prior to the official race in the Melbourne circuit.

He tapatío went from less to more Albert Park to surprise again in the 'Quality' with a third position, which is repeated after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

In this way he will start from the second row to fight for the victory and also for the points that can benefit both Red Bull Racing in it Constructors Championship like the Jalisco in the World Drivers Championship.

The rest of the grid was as follows:

