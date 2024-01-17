.

In the increasingly virtual and impalpable world of F1, in the longest months of inactivity – but on March 2nd we finally start again – the most incredible rumors about the results of the simulators are dominating.

What broke the ice was the news that Ferrari would be seven tenths faster than last year's single-seater. Then it was Red Bull's turn who – again on the simulator – would go so fast that their opponents would have to recover at least a second to keep up with them.

Then it was Mercedes' turn where Toto Wolf himself said he was enthusiastic about the virtual performance, to the point of reporting the test driver's statements (“For the first time in 2 years it feels like a real car”) without realizing that in the heat of the The announcement was insulting the work done in the last period. Now we await further indiscretions from McLaren, Aston Martin and their partners.

A situation that is very reminiscent of the famous “In the darkness of the room there were uncontrolled and crazy rumors. It was said that Italy was winning 20 to 0 and that Zoff had also scored with a header, from a corner…”. It was the “Second Tragic Fantozzi” when the employees were forced to watch projections of the battleship Potemkin during the match. Here too, the 92 minutes of applause will probably be for the first person to say that the rumors about the F1 tests on the simulator are “crazy bullshit”.