He was the first English World Champion, or if you prefer, the first Englishman to become World Champion. He would have preferred it, because being English was definitely his favorite thing. He was also the last top-level driver, now we would say “top driver”, to wear a jacket and the inseparable bow tie, and at the same time one of the first, if not the first ever, to abandon goggles for the ‘futuristic plexiglass visor.

Mike Hawthorn was able to arouse, in equal measure, admiration and resentment, was a controversial figure blamed heavily for fatal crashes, but also one of the fastest drivers in the most critical period for driver and spectator safety in motor racing history. To create this sinister halo around his name was undoubtedly also contributed by his premature death which occurred in a car accident a few months after winning the drivers’ world title and the announcement of his retirement, not yet thirty, from the racing. In a sense, however, he had died running.

At Guilford, not at Silverstone, while with his Jaguar 3.4 registered VDU881 he was in full tussle with Rob Walker’s Mercedes. A witness will speak of an overtaking attempt that ended badly, the hypothesis of a spontaneous challenge between two bored rich young men for whom powerful engines and slippery asphalt constituted an irresistible attraction, is acceptable to all. Friends and enemies. For the former it is in Mike’s style, dead as he lived, for others it is confirmation that Mike Hawthorn was as much a danger on the road as he had been on the track. Of all the cars he had driven that Jaguar, VDU881, was the one Mike had loved the most, the one he knew best. He called it “Merc-heater” (literally eats-Mercedes) because it had won so many challenges at Goodwood against the 300 SLs, challenges in which only the one who kept his foot down won because the differences were often minimal, the performances much more level than in the Sport or Formula 1 races.

The dynamics of the accident were meticulously examined, the causes clear from the outset: high speed, treacherous asphalt due to the rain, a tree on which the Jaguar had crumpled rather than flying into the grass and giving Mike Hawthorn a chance. Rob Walker was immediately relieved of any charge: one does not willingly investigate the heir of a whiskey manufacturer in which the only wrong thing is the label. Not even in England. And maybe even Mike, after all, would have preferred it that way.

Mike Hawthorn hadn’t been an easy guy. In the racing world, after his father passed away, he had no friends except for Peter Collins, with whom he had become inseparable. He had been discovered by Tony Vandervell who had suggested him to Enzo Ferrari. Someone says imposed: either let this guy try, or I won’t supply you with my bushings for your precious engines anymore. It seemed the usual recommendation, but a few laps at the Aeroautodomo of Modena were enough for him to pass the toughest test, that of the mechanics who renamed him “piombon”. When he defeated Fangio in Reims, the others too understood that he was someone. Mike had a knack for complicating his life and wanted to race an English car. With the Vanwall he was the only one to get anything good, while with the Jaguar, in sports races, he was strong. Even too much.

Unfortunately, there is his hand in the Le Mans tragedy, in ’55. He suddenly cuts across the road from Lance Macklin’s Healey to return to the pits, triggering the carom that will cost the lives of Pierre Levegh and 83 spectators. There are many who point the finger, but among those who do not accuse him is Fangio, who narrowly escaped the tragedy.

In 1956 at the Nurburgring he threw Musso off the track who miraculously got out of his overturned Ferrari after a contact with Hawthorn’s Type D, but was seriously injured. That day not only poor Musso’s pelvis cracked but also the relationship between the two. English is isolated from the environment: at that year’s German Grand Prix, also at the Nurburgring, no insurance company is willing to take out a policy if Hawthorn starts and the organizers leave him stranded. Exaggeration? Persecution or due precaution? Questions that have never been answered.

Mike Hawthorn returns to Maranello, perhaps because nobody seems to want him anymore and Ferrari wants to be different. Ferrari is different and that Englishman, ice and fire, is what he needs to spice up his team. Not only that: Hawthorn, the outcast, takes the place of Fangio, the legend. Were he to win at the Drake it would certainly not be a shame to show that with his cars Hawthorn or Fangio makes no difference. In Maranello he finds Peter Collins again. Luigi Musso also finds himself again, but there is no good blood for the Nurburgring accident and the rumor is insistently circulating that in sports racing Hawthorn and Collins, “British” as they call them in Ferrari, they make a common fund with the prizes, penalizing their Italian teammates who collect the crumbs. They’re going strong, though.

Only in Montecarlo do they challenge Ferrari’s patience when they go off the scene in an accident on the seafront and both their single-seaters are seriously damaged. 1958 was the decisive year: Peter Collins, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso and Stirling Moss. Up for grabs is the legacy of Fangio who, after conquering his fifth World Champion title, has announced his forthcoming retirement. The first three race with Ferrari, the rivalry is very strong: Musso accuses the team of favoring “the English” and tragedy strikes in Reims. After a few laps of the French Grand Prix Hawthorn was leading and Musso was second when the Italian went off the track in the fastest corner of the circuit and died a few hours later in hospital without regaining consciousness. Still Hawthorn, as if it were Mackie Messer, is there. Perhaps he is not to blame, but someone remembers the 1000 km of the Nurburgring two years earlier, his maneuver that had thrown Musso’s Ferrari out. In Ferrari they defend him, but on the evening Musso dies, he and Collins are seen laughing and playing football with a can of beer in the hospital square. Hawthorn withdraws into himself, does not react to even heavy insinuations, think of the World Championship which is undermined by Stirling Moss with the Vanwall on which two other English youngsters are doing well: Lewis-Evans and Brooks. Friendship with Collins becomes his fortress. They are more and more accomplices, on and off the track.

At Le Mans, when Gendebien and Phil Hill were too far away to be caught, the two had voluntarily burned the clutch of their “Red Head” to return to England first. At least this is what was reported to Enzo Ferrari who, to put it mildly, did not like it and who had made them race in pairs at Musso’s request to avoid the game of prizes. Enzo Ferrari had dedicated one of his legendary outbursts to them, and they understood that the wind could change. The environment, after Reims, is even more tense. At the German Grand Prix another tragedy strikes Formula 1 and this time Mike directly: at the Pflantzgarden the Ferrari of Peter Collins, who is closely following his, flies among the trees. Peter Collins dies and Mike stops a few laps later, officially due to a breakdown that nobody finds. He’s destroyed. He still races for the World Championship with Moss, but he no longer smiles.

At the last Grand Prix, in Casablanca, the title becomes his. For one point. Vince Moss, he is second thanks also to his teammate Phil Hill who gives him the way, and in fact the title, taking it away from Moss. It is not a happy victory, however: Lewis-Evans was the victim of the umpteenth accident of a cursed season and is badly burned. When he dies, in England where they transported him to attempt what was impossible in Morocco, Hawthorn announces his retirement from racing: he has not yet turned thirty. And he will never do them: the January 22, 1959, at the Guilford Bypass, he performs the last maneuver that others will be able to judge negatively.

