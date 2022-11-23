The news had been in the air for some time, but today it was official. Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull in the role of third driver.

Helmut Marko had already anticipated everything in Abu Dhabi, the last round of the very long 2022 season, who on German TV had revealed the future of the Australian who arrived this year at the end of his adventure in McLaren.

For Ricciardo it is a return “home” after an absence that did not bring the desired results.

Daniel grew up under the protective wing of Red Bull before making his Formula 1 debut in 2011 at the wheel of the very modest HRT. Although the car’s performance was not up to par with the top category, Ricciardo showed potential and deserved promotion to Toro Rosso the following year.

The Australian remained linked to the Faenza team until 2013 and then moved to Red Bull the following season to take the place vacated by his compatriot Mark Webber and work alongside four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

In his debut season in Red Bull, Ricciardo overshadowed the German by obtaining the first victory of his career in Canada and then repeating himself in Hungary and Belgium and closing the season in third place in the standings behind the two drivers of the elusive Mercedes.

Daniel’s relationship with the Milton Keynes-based team started to crack when Christian Horner’s team promoted Max Verstappen from Toro Rosso in 2016. The Dutch phenomenon soon became the team’s point of reference and tensions between the two riders escalated up to clashes on the track like the one that cost the team its success, which took place in Baku in 2018.

The crash between Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Photo by: Sutton Images

At that moment Daniel understood that his time in Red Bull was over and surprisingly decided to switch to Renault for the following season. However, the French team was never able to make the promised leap in quality and for the Australian the only satisfactions came in 2020 with just two podiums conquered in the whole season.

Ricciardo then married the McLaren project by signing a two-year deal in 2021, but the spark never struck even with the Woking-based team. Daniel struggled to adapt to the new car in both 2021 and 2022 and was outclassed by Lando Norris in both seasons.

The only satisfaction for the Australian came at Monza in 2021, when he managed in a completely unexpected way to win, and thus put an end to McLaren’s abstinence, thanks also to the clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Once the relationship with the English team ended, which decided to replace him with the much more promising Oscar Piastri, Ricciardo found himself without a driver’s seat for 2023 and thus accepted the offer from Red Bull.

“The smile says it all: I’m really excited to be returning home to Red Bull Racing as third driver in 2023,” said Ricciardo.

“I have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian, Dr Marko and the whole team is something I sincerely appreciate. For me personally, the chance to contribute and work in the best F1 team is extremely attractive and it also gives me some time to recharge and focus.”

“I look forward to being with the team and contributing to the simulator work, test sessions and commercial activities.”

Christian Horner welcomed Ricciardo back to the team: “It’s great to be able to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and a brilliant character; I know the whole team is thrilled to welcome him back home.”

“In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the opportunity to diversify our business, assisting in the development of the car and helping the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to be successful in F1. We are very excited to be working with Daniel again and can’t wait to see everything he brings to the team in 2023.”