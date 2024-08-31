Mercedes has announced George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship. Eight months after the news of Lewis Hamilton’s departure, Antonelli’s entry into the Formula 1 team has been made official, a promotion that came at just 18 years of age.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be an official Mercedes driver alongside George,” Kimi said. “Being able to race in F1 is the dream I’ve had since I was a kid. I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me throughout my career and for the trust they’ve never given me. I’m still learning a lot, but at the same time I feel ready for this opportunity. I’ll focus on improving and achieving the best possible results for the team.”

“I am also very excited to become George’s teammate,” Antonelli added. “He has been through the Mercedes junior program just like me, and he is someone I have enormous respect for. He is super fast, has already won several Grands Prix and has already helped me grow as a driver. I can’t wait to learn from him and work together to give our best on track.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Kimi has consistently demonstrated the talent and speed needed to compete at the top of our sport,” Wolff said. “We know this will be another big step forward in his career, but he has impressed us in his testing with the F1 car this season and we will support him every step of the way. In George, he will find an experienced teammate from whom he can learn and grow. I am confident that both will make a significant contribution to supporting the team’s work.”

“I’m excited to be able to use the experience I’ve gained over the years to help Kimi as he takes his first steps in Formula 1,” Russell said. “I know how much Lewis has supported me during my time as a junior driver and since I became his teammate. I’ve learned so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kimi.”