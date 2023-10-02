Andretti in F1, a big step

Andretti is much closer to F1 today. After months of waiting, the American family is in fact the only team to have received the OK from the FIA ​​as part of the selection call open to those who wanted to participate in the World Championship starting from 2025. The Federation itself announced it a few minutes ago .

As specified by the federal note, now the ball is in the FOM’s court. In fact, the approval of those who protect the economic interests of the championship is also needed to allow the expansion to 11 teams.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“The FIA ​​has been very clear in establishing rigorous criteria for entry from the outset of the expression of interest process. Our goal, after rigorous due diligence during the application phase, was to only approve applications that met the established criteria and demonstrated that they could add value to the sport. The FIA ​​has an obligation to approve applications that meet the requirements for submitting expressions of interest and we followed this procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s application would proceed to the next stage of the application process. By taking this decision, the FIA ​​is acting in accordance with the EU directives on the participation and development of motor sports. Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only entity to meet the established selection criteria in all material aspects. I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team for their thoughtful presentation. I would also like to thank all potential teams for their interest and participation. The expression of interest process is based on the positive acceptance of the 2026 FIA F1 Power Unit Regulations by existing manufacturers, which has attracted further commitments from Audi, Honda and Ford and interest from Porsche and General Motors. I would like to thank all members of the FIA ​​team involved in the expression of interest process for their tireless efforts in ensuring diligent evaluation of all applications received“.

F1’s response

The reply from Formula 1 was not long in coming, which in an official statement immediately underlined the boundaries by announcing commercial discussions with Andretti: “We note the FIA’s conclusions in relation to the first and second phases of its process. Now we will conduct our evaluation of the merits of the remaining application“. As is known, the president of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali has been increasingly reluctant to allow Andretti to join in order to prevent the revenue pie from being divided by 11 and no longer by ten.

At the beginning of the year, the FIA ​​opened the expression of interest procedure for entry into Formula 1 for a maximum of two teams starting from 2025. Andretti, who had already expressed this interest, found important commercial agreements with Cadillac and General Motors to give even more strength and credibility to this candidacy. The names of Hitech, LKY SUNZ, Rodin Carlin and Formula Equal immediately appeared weaker, having been rejected by the Federation. At most, therefore, we will return to a starting grid with 22 drivers, something that has not happened since 2016.