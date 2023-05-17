The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled. The official decision was communicated by Formula 1, which first of all expressed solidarity with the people affected by the emergency that has been afflicting the region for days. “Following discussions between Formula 1, the FIA ​​President and the authorities (the competent Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia Romagna, the Mayor of Imola and the Promoter) it was decided to not proceed with the performance of the Grand Prix”.

“The decision was made – continues the press release – because it is not possible to guarantee the necessary security for the smooth running of the event, for our fans, for the teams and for the personnel on duty in the event. It would not be fair to put further pressure on local authorities by demanding additional services at an already very difficult time.”

“It is a great tragedy that struck and is still striking Imola and Emilia-Romagna – added Stefano Domenicali – the city and region where I grew up, and I can only send my thoughts and prayers to the victims of floods and affected families. I want to express my gratitude to the amazing emergency services who are working tirelessly to rescue those in need, the whole of Italy is proud of. The decision that has been taken is the right one, I believe for everyone, both for the local communities and for Formula 1. Today the priority is to guarantee the greatest possible safety and not create additional burdens for those who are already committed to facing a very difficult situation.” .